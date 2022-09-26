Kidnappers sought $30K ransom

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three men have been jailed over a violent extortion and kidnapping of a man from Sandown Park Motel.

Daniel Tonkin, 30, Dusan Javanov, 37, and Krishneil Chand, 27, were found guilty by a Victorian County Court jury of the charges.

The trio were part of a group of five who tried to demand a $30,000 ransom from the abductee’s parents over a 24-hour-period in April 2019.

The victim was detained at two houses, tied to a chair, threatened with weapons and beaten, sentencing judge Patricia Riddell stated on 12 September.

“You took his belongings and made him call his parents to seek payment of $30,000 to secure his release.

“There is no doubt this was a terrifying ordeal for (him).”

Judge Riddell said there was a degree of planning, with the victim and his parents viewed as an “easy avenue to money”.

Another member of the group Moana Ulutui is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to extortion, common law assault and theft.

The victim had befriended Tonkin during drug addiction rehabilitation in late 2018 but had a falling-out after the victim felt he was being used for money.

He moved into Sandown Park Motel where he smoked ice and played pokies with Ulutui and a man ‘Leon’ on 9 April 2019.

The next day, he was picked up in a car by Tonkin, who drove him to a house with Chand in convoy.

Chand and Javanov tied him to the chair with ropes and cables, gagged him and struck him multiple times to the face and head.

On the floor were several tools such as an axe, crowbar, lump hammer, hammer and hand tools. The victim was asked to pick one.

In fear for his life, he chose the crowbar – which was then held against his knee in a threatening way.

Via a series of video calls to his parents, the victim was beaten while being coerced – at times at knifepoint – to plead for money for his release.

The accused group fabricated a story that the victim needed to pay compensation for breaking into Ulutui’s home and stealing Rolex watches and a car.

The victim was then moved to a second house to a unit in Hampton East.

He was taken to a children’s bedroom and sedated with drugs.

The victim escaped in a taxi that pulled up near the unit. He was driven to Sandringham Hospital with a burst ear drum and injuries to his eyes, nose, lips and shoulder.

He stated to the court he’d since been diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety.

“I feel as though I am not the same person as I was.”

The victim’s father described the 24 hours kidnapping as “without doubt the most intense stressful period of my life”.

“At times I felt lifeless and bewildered with loss of control. I had constant fears for my son’s safety.”

Tonkin, who expressed genuine remorse, was given the most positive prospects of rehabilitation.

This hinged on his long-standing drug use marked by several attempts at rehab.

On the other hand, Chand expressed no remorse. His “concerning” criminal record included considerable time in custody, and was diagnosed with major depression and complex PTSD.

At the time of his arrest, he’d been using ice daily and was on a CCO for weapon and drugs offences.

Javanov had also served time in jail. His previous convictions over 16 years were linked to long-time drug use.

At the time, he was on two CCOs. He’d also offended violently since the kidnapping.

He was drinking a bottle of spirits a day while not working during Covid lockdowns. This endured until he suffered a stroke in March 2021.

The Serbian national and Australian permanent resident was likely to be deported as a result of being jailed.

Tonkin was jailed for up to six years and one month, including a four-year non-parole period.

Chand was sentenced to six and a half years’ jail, with a four year and 10 month non-parole period.

Javanov was jailed for six years and eight months. He’ll be eligible for parole after five years.