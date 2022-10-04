Cobras look to pounce

With the Dandenong District Cricket Association set to begin from 8 October, Turf 2 reporter JONTY RALPHSMITH has taken a deep look at how each club is tracking…

Heinz Southern Districts

2021-22 result: runners-up. HSD came within one shot of lifting the turf two trophy and going up to the next level after a stunning finals series. Led by Triyan de Silva’s century and five-wicket-haul, HSD upset Cranbourne in the semi-final and then Ethan French’s half century nearly saw his side over the line in the final. Despite that run, it was still an up-and-down season for HSD which finished with more losses than wins.

2021-22 leading run-scorer: Triyan de Silva (455 runs at 35, one 100, two 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Jordan Margenberg (26 wickets at 18, ER: 3.22)/ Triyan de Silva (26 wickets at 18, ER: 3.66).

Preview: How will Triyan go? That’s the question on everyone’s lips with his success inexorably coming up in conversations about HSD. The club say he is hitting the ball crisply and has plenty more to give but is keen to separate itself from the narrative that they are a one-man band. The only player from the grand final team not returning is ‘keeper Dasun Weeraratne who will be replaced by Thisuraka Akmeemana, and Maheesha Gamage – who was part of the reserves grand final team – also departs. HSD’s batting against spin bowling is an area it needs to tidy up if it wants to compete again, and Akmeemana’s inclusion, along with Kevin Seth’s availability for the full season, will help that cause. Jude Johnstone, a batting all-rounder from Parkmore will slot into the middle order and Brett Hookey will add a medium-pace option. On a bowling front, the club will again be reliant on Jordan Margenberg to shoulder much of the spin-bowling load and remains confident in its strike quick bowlers.