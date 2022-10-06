Continuity the key for Coomoora

With the Dandenong District Cricket Association set to begin from 8 October, Turf 2 reporter JONTY RALPHSMITH has taken a deep look at how each club is tracking…

Coomoora

2021-22 result: a nine win season got the club into third position, before losing in the semi-final for the second consecutive season. Lost just 70 wickets for 2021-22, 15 wickets fewer than the next best, indicating the reliability of the batting lineup.

2021-22 leading run scorer: Nick Suppree (508 runs at 46, two 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Malan Madusanka (38 wickets at 9, ER 3.56)

Preview: Continuity in the squad is what the club hopes carries it to success, with players having established a tight culture and understanding of each other’s games. Led by skipper Liam Hard and coach Andrew O’Meara, Coomoora has lost Avisha Wilwalaarachchi to Parkmore and gained opening bowlers Tim White and Nick Lloyd, but otherwise remained steady. The club has an even spread of talent, led by Supree and Madusanka, and discipline it hopes will shine through in two-day cricket.