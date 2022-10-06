Accused hoon thief faces 300 charges

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 22-year-old South East man is facing more than 300 charges relating to an alleged spree of catalytic converter thefts and hoon driving.

Bailey Keenan Devlin, 22, of Dandenong North, Rowville and Clyde North, appeared at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 30 September on charges of damaging 34 cars while stealing catalytic converters.

The alleged thefts spanned Cranbourne West, Mordialloc, Cheltenham, Clayton, Keysborough, Springvale, Noble Park, Noble Park North, Dandenong and Dandenong South in May, June and July.

Devlin was also charged with dealing in more than $32,000 cash suspected to be proceeds of crime, as well as stealing a Commodore and a pressure washer.

He also faced an array of driving charges from Victoria Police’s High Risk Driving Crew formed as part of Operation Achilles.

The most serious were of reckless dangerous driving putting people in danger of death by performing ‘burnouts’ and ‘donuts’ in Dandenong South in 2020 and 2022.

His loss of traction also put others in serious injury in three other incidents in Dandenong South and Keysborough in July, according to police charge sheets.

The ‘hooning’ allegedly occurred in spots such as Atlas Boulevard, Licola Drive and Portlink Drive in Dandenong South as well as Cambria Road, Keysborough.

Devlin was also accused of inciting others by sending Snapchat messages of his driving, intentionally damaging property, driving a probationary prohibited vehicle while on P plates, and committing indictable offences on bail.

He’d also allegedly breached bail conditions not to drive, to obey a night curfew and not to attend an organised ‘high-risk driving’ event.

Devlin was charged with retaining seven stolen street signs from Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire – including one of his name-sake ‘Devlin Place’ in Cranbourne North.

There were also charges over an affray, assault with a weapon, and recklessly causing injury at Rosebud on 4 November 2020.

Devlin was also charged with using a false engine identification number, cutting two registration plates to create a false plate, and possessing four stolen plates.

Defence lawyer Bernard Keating requested more time from Magistrate Jason Ong to process the allegations.

Devlin has been remanded in custody since 19 August, Mr Keating told the court.

His case was adjourned for mention at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 October.