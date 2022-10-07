Lions to push beyond 2021/22

The Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 1 season is upon us.

Well… nearly!

While this weekend’s matches have been withdrawn to the following weekend, the season is only sleeps away.

Star News Group DDCA reporter TYLER LEWIS has spoken with each of the eight Turf 1 clubs in order to get a deep understanding of where they all sit.

Here is part one of the DDCA Turf 1 season preview…

NARRE SOUTH:

Captain: Kyle Hardy

Last Turf 1 premiership: 1979/80

Last season: The Lions made a dazzling run into the finals but fell short to a rampaging Springvale South in the elimination final.

The elimination couldn’t have gone worse for the Lions, who were bundled out for just 62 at Straithard Reserve.

Most runs: Kyle Hardy (407 runs at 31.31, three half-centuries)

Most wickets: Tim Phillips (21 wickets at 20.95, BB: 5/32)

Ins: Jeevan Mendis, Harry Finch and Zak Wilson.

Outs: Tim Phillips, Morteza Ali.

What we say:

There’s no doubting the Lions will be a strong side, it’s just a question of how strong.

History has demonstrated that the finals race is a race to fill one other spot inside the Turf 1 top four.

The Lions defeated then reigning champs Hallam Kalora Park for that spot last season, but 2022/23 is a different summer.

Despite losing key pillars in Phillips and Ali, the bowling attack is going to be strong.

Everyone knows what Kyle Hardy will deliver, so the Lions ability to build around him with the bat will be the defining factor in whether they play cricket in March this season.

What they say (Kyle Hardy):

“I think we’ll adjust pretty well, I think we’re more of a two-day team,” he said.

“With the one dayers, we have just battled it out because it’s what we needed to do and it’s what we always do as a club.

“We’re probably more suited for two day cricket I’d say.

“Vineth Jayasuriya is coming along really well, when he gets a little bit of confidence going, he is a really good player.

“He made a couple of fifties last year, but when his confidence is up and going he’s a great player, I think it’ll be him this year.”

Round 1: v North Dandenong at Lois Twohig Reserve, October 8