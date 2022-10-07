Pirates eye long-term Turf 1 stint

Turf 1 is finally here with the season opener only a few sleeps away.

STAR NEWS GROUP reporter TYLER LEWIS has spoken to all eight clubs in order to develop a deeper understanding of where each club sits ahead of this summer…

PARKMORE PIRATES:

Captain: Ashwin Nash

Most recent premiership: 2021/22

Last season:

The Pirates surged into Turf 1 with a brilliant premiership triumph over Heinz Southern Districts.

Admittedly, Parkmore wasn’t the best side of the summer, but held its nerve when it mattered most.

Most runs (Turf 2): Johann Brohier (416 runs at 37.82, three x half-centuries)

Most wickets (Turf 2): Ammar Bajwa (28 wickets at 14.36, BB: 4/29)

Ins: Pabasara Waduge, Chanaka Devinda (both SL), Amal Athulathmudali (return, Yarragon), Avisha Wilwalaarachchi (Comoora), Kevin Van Twest (return, Lyndale), Chirath Uralagamage (Berwick Strikers), Chandula Weeraratne (SL)

Outs: Abhinab Bhatia (Templestowe)

What we say:

The Pirates haven’t waited around to smell the roses of Turf 1, instead have put a plan in place to get in and stay in.

With a heavy list of recruits, the depth should be there to contend with the sides around them.

Parkmore Pirates should avoid an in and out season like Narre Warren of 2021/22 and then will aim to build from there.

The true demonstration of where this side is at will come on Saturday, when it takes on a driven Hallam Kalora Park outfit.

What they say (Director of Cricket Gavin Lehmann):

“For us, our main focus was: we’ve got there, now we’re under no illusions, we want to play finals, but realistically are we going to.

“I think we just need to not get relegated, I think we can compete heavily against the bottom four and let’s see what happens against the top four.

“The main focus is to not get relegated and to establish ourselves, I guess the Narre South mould, not get relegated and then build two, three, four years from there.”

Round 1: v Hallam Kalora Park at Watcher Reserve