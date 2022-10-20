New era in Outer East for Hallam

By Tyler Lewis

Hallam Football Netball Club has completed a move from the Southern Football Netball League to the Outer East Football Netball league.

Hallam required 50 per cent of votes but made the entry with ease, as senior Outer East clubs voted 19-3 in favour of the Hawks admission to the competition for 2023 and beyond.

Outer East Chairman Tony Mitchell welcomed Hallam – which will compete in the Division One flight – in a league statement released last week.

“On behalf of Outer East Football Netball we wish to welcome Hallam Football Club to our competition,” Mitchell said.

“After several meetings driven by the Hallam FNC, we are pleased to announce their inclusion into Division One of our competitions.

“The club is keen to grow and develop its youth and will be a welcome addition.

“We would like to thank all clubs for accepting our move and transition into the new league, we are really excited for a new challenge and we can’t wait to play some quality football against some very respectable clubs.”

The move for the Hawks comes with a rift of changes to the competition.

Beaconsfield’s netball side has been relocated into Division One and will be paired with Hallam in season 2023, therefore removing the bye.

Berwick has been promoted to Premier Division, making the Premier Division Netball flight a 10-team competition.

Hallam’s women’s team will enter in Division 2 of the Outer East Women’s Football competition.

The Hawks home ground will be Hallam Recreation Reserve, located on Frawley Road Hallam.

A new logo and new jumper will be launched by the club upon writing its next chapter in the Outer East competition.