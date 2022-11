Turf three revised fixture

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong District Cricket Association has released its revised home and away fixture after rain prevented any cricket in the first five weeks of the season.

Seven two-day games and seven one-dayers were initially slated for the 2022-23 season before clubs were last week asked to vote whether to retain the fixture or revert to a full home-and-away one-day fixture.

Clubs voted in favour of the latter ensuring the integrity of the fixture will be preserved.

Round one sees Silverton host Fountain Gate and Lynbrook host Coomoora.

The highly fancied Dandenong West take on Hampton Park and Berwick Springs’ first game in turf three will be against Springvale.

There will be seven red-ball and seven white-ball games throughout the season.

See the full fixture below.

Date/time Home Team Away Team Venue

Round 1

5 Nov 22 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Springvale Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

5 Nov 22 1:00PM Silverton v Fountain Gate Fotheringham Reserve

5 Nov 22 1:00PM Lynbrook v Coomoora Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Nov 22 1:00PM Dandenong West v Hampton Park Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 2

12 Nov 22 1:00PM Coomoora v Dandenong West Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 1:00PM Hampton Park v Lynbrook Robert Booth Reserve

12 Nov 22 1:00PM Springvale v Silverton Springvale Reserve

12 Nov 22 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Fountain Gate Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 3

19 Nov 22 1:00PM Coomoora v Hampton Park Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

19 Nov 22 1:00PM Silverton v Berwick Springs Fotheringham Reserve

19 Nov 22 1:00PM Lynbrook v Springvale Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

19 Nov 22 1:00PM Dandenong West v Fountain Gate Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 4

26 Nov 22 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Lynbrook Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 1:00PM Silverton v Dandenong West Fotheringham Reserve

26 Nov 22 1:00PM Springvale v Coomoora Springvale Reserve

26 Nov 22 1:00PM Hampton Park v Fountain Gate Robert Booth Reserve

Round 5

3 Dec 22 1:00PM Coomoora v Silverton Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

3 Dec 22 1:00PM Hampton Park v Berwick Springs Robert Booth Reserve

3 Dec 22 1:00PM Lynbrook v Fountain Gate Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

3 Dec 22 1:00PM Dandenong West v Springvale Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 6

10 Dec 22 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Coomoora Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

10 Dec 22 1:00PM Silverton v Hampton Park Fotheringham Reserve

10 Dec 22 1:00PM Springvale v Fountain Gate Springvale Reserve

10 Dec 22 1:00PM Dandenong West v Lynbrook Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 7

17 Dec 22 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Dandenong West Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

17 Dec 22 1:00PM Hampton Park v Springvale Robert Booth Reserve

17 Dec 22 1:00PM Lynbrook v Silverton Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

17 Dec 22 1:00PM Coomoora v Fountain Gate Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 8

14 Jan 23 1:00PM Coomoora v Lynbrook Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Dandenong West Robert Booth Reserve

14 Jan 23 1:00PM Springvale v Berwick Springs Springvale Reserve

14 Jan 23 1:00PM Silverton v Fountain Gate Fotheringham Reserve

Round 9

21 Jan 23 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Fountain Gate Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

21 Jan 23 1:00PM Silverton v Springvale Fotheringham Reserve

21 Jan 23 1:00PM Lynbrook v Hampton Park Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

21 Jan 23 1:00PM Dandenong West v Coomoora Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 10

28 Jan 23 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Silverton Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

28 Jan 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Coomoora Robert Booth Reserve

28 Jan 23 1:00PM Springvale v Lynbrook Springvale Reserve

28 Jan 23 1:00PM Dandenong West v Fountain Gate Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 11

4 Feb 23 1:00PM Coomoora v Springvale Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

4 Feb 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Fountain Gate Robert Booth Reserve

4 Feb 23 1:00PM Lynbrook v Berwick Springs Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

4 Feb 23 1:00PM Dandenong West v Silverton Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 12

11 Feb 23 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Hampton Park Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

11 Feb 23 1:00PM Silverton v Coomoora Fotheringham Reserve

11 Feb 23 1:00PM Springvale v Dandenong West Springvale Reserve

11 Feb 23 1:00PM Lynbrook v Fountain Gate Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 13

18 Feb 23 1:00PM Coomoora v Berwick Springs Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

18 Feb 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Silverton Robert Booth Reserve

18 Feb 23 1:00PM Lynbrook v Dandenong West Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

18 Feb 23 1:00PM Springvale v Fountain Gate Springvale Reserve

Round 14

25 Feb 23 1:00PM Coomoora v Fountain Gate Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 1:00PM Silverton v Lynbrook Fotheringham Reserve

25 Feb 23 1:00PM Springvale v Hampton Park Springvale Reserve

25 Feb 23 1:00PM Dandenong West v Berwick Springs Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

SEMI FINALS

4 Mar 23 1:00PM TBD v TBD

4 Mar 23 1:00PM TBD v TBD

FINAL

11 Mar 23 1:00PM TBD v TBD