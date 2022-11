Revised DDCA turf two fixture

The Dandenong District Cricket Association has released its revised home and away fixture after rain prevented any cricket in the first five weeks of the season.

Seven two-day games and seven one-dayers were initially slated for the 2022-23 season before clubs were last week asked to vote whether to retain the fixture or revert to a full home-and-away one-day fixture.

Clubs voted in favour of the latter ensuring the integrity of the fixture will be preserved.

HSD will clash with Cranbourne in a mouthwatering opening round clash after HSD stunningly upset the Eagles in the semi-final last year, led by a century and five-wicket haul from Triyan de Silva.

Doveton’s first taste of turf two cricket action will come at Rowley Allan Reserve against Keysborough; the demoted Narre Warren will take on Beaconsfield, bolstered by Mark Cooper’s inclusion this season; and Parkfield will host Lyndale.

There will be seven red-ball and seven white-ball games throughout the season.

See the full fixture below.

Date/time Home Team Away Team Venue

Round 1

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Cranbourne Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Doveton Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Lyndale Parkfield Reserve

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Beaconsfield Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 2

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Narre Warren Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Keysborough Casey Fields Oval #2

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Doveton v Heinz Southern Districts Robinson Reserve

13 Nov 22 12:00PM Beaconsfield v Parkfield Perc Allison Oval

Round 3

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Beaconsfield Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Heinz Southern Districts Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Cranbourne Parkfield Reserve

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Doveton Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 4

26 Nov 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Parkfield Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Narre Warren Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Lyndale Casey Fields Oval #2

26 Nov 22 12:30PM Doveton v Beaconsfield Robinson Reserve

Round 5

3 Dec 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Keysborough Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

3 Dec 22 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Heinz Southern Districts Perc Allison Oval

3 Dec 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Doveton Parkfield Reserve

3 Dec 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Cranbourne Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 6

10 Dec 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Lyndale Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

10 Dec 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Beaconsfield Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

10 Dec 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Doveton Casey Fields Oval #2

10 Dec 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Parkfield Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 7

17 Dec 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Narre Warren Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

17 Dec 22 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Cranbourne Perc Allison Oval

17 Dec 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Keysborough Parkfield Reserve

17 Dec 22 12:30PM Doveton v Lyndale Robinson Reserve

Round 8

14 Jan 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Parkfield Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Narre Warren Perc Allison Oval

14 Jan 23 12:30PM Cranbourne v Heinz Southern Districts Casey Fields Oval #2

14 Jan 23 12:30PM Doveton v Keysborough Robinson Reserve

Round 9

21 Jan 23 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Doveton Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

21 Jan 23 12:30PM Keysborough v Cranbourne Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

21 Jan 23 12:30PM Parkfield v Beaconsfield Parkfield Reserve

21 Jan 23 12:30PM Narre Warren v Lyndale Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 10

28 Jan 23 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Keysborough Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

28 Jan 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Lyndale Perc Allison Oval

28 Jan 23 12:30PM Cranbourne v Parkfield Casey Fields Oval #2

28 Jan 23 12:30PM Doveton v Narre Warren Robinson Reserve

Round 11

4 Feb 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Cranbourne Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

4 Feb 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Doveton Perc Allison Oval

4 Feb 23 12:30PM Parkfield v Heinz Southern Districts Parkfield Reserve

4 Feb 23 12:30PM Narre Warren v Keysborough Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 12

11 Feb 23 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Beaconsfield Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

11 Feb 23 12:30PM Keysborough v Lyndale Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

11 Feb 23 12:30PM Cranbourne v Narre Warren Casey Fields Oval #2

11 Feb 23 12:30PM Doveton v Parkfield Robinson Reserve

Round 13

18 Feb 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Heinz Southern Districts Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

18 Feb 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Keysborough Perc Allison Oval

18 Feb 23 12:30PM Parkfield v Narre Warren Parkfield Reserve

18 Feb 23 12:30PM Doveton v Cranbourne Robinson Reserve

Round 14

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Doveton Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Keysborough v Parkfield Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Cranbourne v Beaconsfield Casey Fields Oval #2

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Narre Warren v Heinz Southern Districts Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

SEMI FINALS

4 Mar 23 12:30PM TBD v TBD

4 Mar 23 12:30PM TBD v TBD

FINAL

11 Mar 23 12:30PM TBD v TBD