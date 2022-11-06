Hector Frawley delivers stern Cup warning

By Luke Corda

Up-and-coming star Hector Fawley showed what he can produce when given the right opportunity as he set Sandown Park on fire with a scintillating win on Thursday night.

The powerful sprinter had been crying out for a win after a string of luckless runs and he left nothing up for grabs as he kicked away for dominant best-of-night victory, making the most of a rare run from box one.

For just the second time in his career Hector Fawley led to the first post and from there he put the foot down, exploding off the back and setting a new PB of 29.25s.

“He’s got plenty of potential but box draws have killed him of late,” said trainer Ian Cockerell.

“So, tonight was make-or-break for him with box one. He was either up to it or he wasn’t – and he proved he was.”

Hector Fawley put a staggering 8.25L between himself and the rest of the field which included talented NSW speedsters Zipping Maserati and Zipping Lopez.

The run is a serious statement just two-and-a-half weeks away from the Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Heats.

“The Melbourne Cup Heats are 100% his goal now. We’ll have a crack and hopefully he draws one, two or three. My eyes will light up if he draws an inside box.”

Prior to Thursday night it had been eight races since Hector Fawley last drew box one, two or three.

“He’s still got a lot to learn. His box manners can be pretty ordinary at times but we’re working on that and it’s starting to show. Hopefully he can continue to improve from here and who knows where he could go.”

Hector Fawley is just one year and 11 months old. He turns two in December.

Later in the night gun NSW sprinter Aston Barak upstaged his Victorian rivals with a stunning win on his first look at the track. He was beaten out for pace by Dundee Smokey but stuck to the task and proved too strong in the run home, scoring in 29.39s.

Aston Barak will return next Saturday November 12 for the final round of Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Preludes.

The Dreamchasers Festival kicks off this Saturday with the Topgun at The Meadows. Action then turns to Sandown Park with the Shootout on November 12. Sportsbet Melbourne Cup heats on November 19 will feature the Cup Calcutta and music from Robbie Dolan. Sportsbet Melbourne Cup night is Saturday November 29.