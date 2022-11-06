It’s Show time

The showtime spectacle of rides, animals and entertainment returns for the 150th Dandenong Show.

Across two fun-packed days, the Dandenong Showgrounds will host free performances from the Outback Stockman Show, Flippin Disc Dogs, highland dancers and FREEZA entertainers.

Both days feature full programs of horse events. Also prize-winning cattle, sheep, goats and poultry will be on show.

As part of the free entertainment, the show also offers farm animals, dogs, animal nursery, amusement rides, show bags and food, face painting and Bunnings workshops.

Also on display are historic cars, the Classic & Rod Car Club, Lantern Man, Hot Saws logging demos, sporting horses, Port Philip Steam Club and Saturday night fireworks.

To celebrate its 150th show, many one-off competitions in arts and crafts have been added to the schedule.

Entries such as calligraphy, folk and decorative art, bookmarks, cookery, knitting, horticulture, flower arrangement, sculptures, oil paintings and watercolours will be exhibited.

With so much to offer, Dandy Show has something for everyone across all ages.

Dandenong Show is at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong on Saturday 12 November, 9am-9pm and Sunday 13 November, 9am-4pm.