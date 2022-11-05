$7m ‘hub’ plan for Keysy CFA

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Keysborough’s outdated fire station has been promised a long-sought $7 million upgrade, if the Liberal Coalition is elected to Government.

The funding includes purchasing a new, larger site for a “first” and “innovative” CFA hub, which would provide a home for Springvale and Keysborough brigades.

It outshines a recent Labor pledge for $500,000 towards planning a Keysborough CFA station upgrade.

Mordialloc Liberal candidate Phillip Pease said the new hub would ensure fire brigades could better respond to emergencies.

“The current facility is no longer fit-for-purpose and this funding will ensure our Greater Dandenong volunteers have the land and funding to build a brand-new hub that will service Keysborough, Springvale and Greater Dandenong for many decades to come.

“The current site is too small and does not accommodate the growth Keysborough and surrounds is currently experiencing.

“A bigger parcel of land will be identified and we will work with the council and the local community to find the most suitable site moving forward.”

Mordialloc Labor incumbent Tim Richardson said a re-elected State Government would allocate $500,000 for “an upgrade of a new Keysborough fire station”.

“The prevailing view of the community is for a new site, given the current location constraints.

“The challenge at the moment is finding suitable land in the area.

“However the planning money is to determine the best way to provide a modern and upgraded facility.”

Keysborough CFA captain Paul Townsend said the 60-year-old existing station had “quite a few issues”, including its engine-bay being too shallow and low to fit in new appliances.

Its garage can just fit a second-hand pumper and a command vehicle.

“The facility itself is very much out-dated when you look at any modern fire station in the area,” Mr Townsend said.

“We can service people better with an improved facility”

According to the brigade, the building has little room for new members, car parking, a proper kitchen or office space to serve the rapidly-growing surrounds.

Currently, five administrators share a single office.

Crews were also often caught in gridlock on Chapel Road, especially during school pick-up and drop-off times.

“Our members sometimes can’t even get to the station, let alone get a truck out,” Mr Townsend said.

The brigade has also requested a “business hub” so CFA members can work at the station and respond to callouts faster.