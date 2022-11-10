Binns ready for run in the big time

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Running capacity.

That’s what comes to mind when people in draft circles hear the name Jaxon Binns.

The Berwick product’s tank was on show at the National Combine earlier this month when he ran six minutes flat in the two kilometre time trial, coming third in blowy conditions.

He’s darted up and down a wing for most of the season with Dandenong Stingrays and stepped up in the National Championships for Vic Country, being named in the Under-18s All Australian team.

The highlight from a statistical perspective was in Vic Country’s clash with the Allies when Binns gathered 39 disposals, advancing the ball forward time after time.

When others faltered and fatigued under the hot Brisbane sun, Binns was able to keep up with the pace of the game and put himself in positions to get the footy.

That has always been a point-of-difference for Binns but he heightened it during lockdown, running and running far.

“There were a few times I would go for 10-15 ‘k’ runs just around the streets when I was bored to get out of the house during the tough times,” Binns said.

“I would’ve done that 10-15 times just to tick the legs over. It was good to clear my head and get away from school and sport commitments and it did help the mental side of myself.”

He brushes it aside with a hint of nonchalance, preferring to speak about sessions with mate Mitch Szybkowski where he improved his ball handling skills, but it has helped him master the wing position, one that can be difficult at under-18 level.

Often, there are three wingers playing, meaning extra rotations which can restrict rhythm.

Additionally, most wingers have grown up being dominant midfielders at local level and have to learn to resist the temptation of getting drawn towards the ball.

Combine that with the expectation of players working both ways it can ultimately lead to a lot of unrewarded running.

“Holding my shape is something I’ve improved,” Binns said.

“It was tough not getting sucked in but I just remind myself that if it is going to help us win, it’s something I’m prepared to do.”

Binns’ perpetual tank has been noted by those who matter, with AFL recruiters highlighting his ability to burn opponents and impact in the second half.

Despite the hype around that National Championships game, Binns felt he put together his strongest body of work in the last month of the season during the NAB League finals series and Vic Country’s final game.

The right-footer fitted back into his NAB League side seamlessly after co-winning the APS premiership at Caulfield Grammar in a drawn grand final with Brighton Grammar.

Binns’ second game back was a do-or-die final against Western Jets: he ran all day and was rewarded with two late goals when he was moved inside 50.

With top prospects Henry Hustwaite and Mitch Szybkowski missing in the preliminary final, Binns delivered by kicking a goal and gathering 26 disposals which included eight inside 50s.

“I wanted to step up that day and showcase myself with some big names out,” he said.

“I wanted to prove I could perform under pressure and inspire the team towards the win.

“I felt we did that but had some very good players across the lines.”

Binns’ grand final was a character-showing, spirit-defining performance; he was a standout in the Rays’ best in a disappointing grand final defeat, as he refused to succumb to a poor team performance, playing across a variety of positions.

Those that know him say that is the way it has always been. Binns has always had a high aerobic capacity which goes hand-in-hand with his competitiveness.

When he was as young as eight years old, Jaxon was completing the preseason programs of his brother Mason, three years older.

He had the archetypal footy upbringing: as a Berwick junior, Jaxon would spend most of his weekends and spare time at the club, playing as many as three games of junior footy each weekend.

“He’s been my biggest mentor this whole time,” Jaxon said of Mason.

“Growing up, he has shaped me as a player: stepping up in the older age group, I learnt a lot from that when I was quite young.

“It was pretty scary at times but to play with Mason was awesome because we’re pretty close and I hope one day again wherever we are, we can play together again. “

And he’s achieved all that without ever having an uninterrupted preseason, as he was also a talented junior cricketer who was forced to make the decision between sports.

He chose footy and, like Miller Bergman and Mac Andrew before him at Arch Brown Reserve, that looks like it will be a decision vindicated in late November.