Jordy hammers the Lions

By Tyler Lewis

Hallam Kalora Park coach Matt Cox was left mesmerised when watching star all-rounder Jordan Hammond carve Narre South to all parts of Straithard Reserve.

The Lions – led by Joel Zietsman (9-3-1-37) and Zac Wilson (9-1-3-41) – had the clamps on the Hawks early.

In fact, the visitors had just 32 runs on the board when the rain hit 14 overs in.

The nearly two-hour delay then halted the Hawks even further, as they now needed to set a competitive 28-over total after an extremely slow start.

Enter: Hammond.

The powerful right-hander struck an unbeaten 84 from just 64 deliveries, with six soaring sixes and four grass-sizzling fours.

After walking in at 2/13, Hammond struck 84 of the possible 131 runs for the remainder of the innings to propel his side to 5/144.

And while the competition is certainly on notice of Hammond’s form, it still hasn’t sunk in with his coach.

“It’s one of the best 60-ball innings I have ever seen anyone play in 10 years of cricket – it was unbelievable,” Cox said.

“He was hitting sixes over mid-on, over mid-wicket, over cover, over square-leg… it was just unbelievable.

“(I know) Even from previously when we played each other, he is just one of those blokes that you can’t set a field to.

“It doesn’t matter where you bowl it, he’s not scared, he will hit you wherever he feels like hitting you at the moment.

“He’s got that laid-back character; he’s just not scared to get out at all.”

Narre South lost consistent wickets in pursuit of the Hawks’ total, courtesy of the suffocating line and lengths of spinner Sachith Jayasingha.

The right-arm tweaker claimed 2/27, but went at an economy of just three runs per over for his nine overs.

Much like Hammond, Jayasingha has too earned the praise of coach Cox.

“He’s absolutely class and he goes under the radar,” he said.

“He doesn’t get any of the accolades that any of the other international boys that come over, but this bloke is an absolute star.

“He’s probably the best fielder in the competition; he got three run outs last week, and his bowling… well he never bowls a bad ball.

“It’s his fourth year at Hallam now; I don’t think he will ever leave to be honest.”

Buckley Ridges, meanwhile, has secured its second win in as many weeks and has simultaneously delivered Berwick its second loss of the summer.

In typical Buckley Ridges style, the Bucks launched out of the blocks off the blades of Ben Wright (30) and Mahela Udawatte (45).

The Bears managed to grab the early wicket of Noah Priestly – caught at second slip off the bowling of James Wilcock – before the Bucks dynamic duo landed a succession of punches.

Udawatte took to Berwick quicky Andrew Perrin in one particular over, lacing him to and over the fence.

The left-handers 360-degree stroke play was highlighted by an imperious pull stroke that landed well beyond the Arch Brown fence line.

Perrin had the last laugh however, knocking Udawatte’s castle over when he chanced his arm once too many times.

With the platform set, the rest of the Bucks batting line-up had the opportunity to throw caution to the wind in order to get a strong total in the revised 27-over game.

Michael ‘Slick’ Davies thrived in his promotion up the order, crunching 34 from just 19 balls.

The Bears got off to a swashbuckling start in pursuit of the Bucks’ 9/181, with Jordan Cleland (36 from 33) and Lachlan Brown (44 from 34) launching an array of early boundaries.

However when Cleland was dismissed, the chase began to unravel for the Bears, losing 5/36 after a 0/72 opening stand.

Cameos from Mason Binns (32 from 33) and James Wilcock (20 from 14) weren’t enough for Berwick, as the home side fell to 10/165 in the 26th over.

The defeat leaves Berwick searching for its first win against competition newcomers Parkmore Pirates this Saturday.

The Springvale South/St Mary’s and North Dandenong/Parkmore Pirates matches were abandoned due to the tempestuous weather.