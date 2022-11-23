30 in 30: 20-16

Precede

This year marks 30 years of the under-18 boys talent pathway competition in Victoria. The Dandenong Stingrays, at the time called the Southern Stingrays, entered the competition, then known as the Victorian State Football League under-18s, in the inaugural year, with Gippsland Power coming in the following season. The league has since produced 20 number-one picks and more than 1500 players. Below, JONTY RALPHSMITH takes a look at the best 30 players to have been recruited from the Stingrays over the journey.

#20: Hayden Young: Only just started his career, drafted in 2019, but has already established himself as an important figure of Fremantle’s defence. His ball use has always given him game-changing ability on rebound and his composure belies his age. The Dockers locked him away until 2026 earlier this year exemplifying how high up this list he may be when he hangs them up.

#19: Dylan Roberton: A general in defence, Roberton’s AFL career was cut short by a heart condition which saw him collapse during a pre-season game in 2018. Was an experienced and smart leader at St Kilda, making the All-Australian squad in 2017, after being initially picked up by Fremantle.

#18: Dylan Shiel: Has 199 games to his name and was a foundation Giant who moved states at a young age, bought into the culture and helped their rise up the ladder, before crossing to Essendon in 2019, where he has played 64 games in four seasons.

#17: Lachie Whitfield: Has played 185 games and split his time between the midfield and half back since being taken with the first selection of the 2012 draft. At his best he oozes class, which has seen him win two best-and-fairests and one All-Australian jacket.

#16: Travis Johnstone: Another one of Dandenong’s number one draft picks, Johnstone, a product of Chelsea, went to Melbourne in the 1997 draft, where he played the bulk of his career, including in the 2000 grand final side, before finishing at Brisbane.