Triyan leads the way

By Jonty Ralphsmith

While the DDCA Turf 2 spotlight was well and truly focused on the thrilling clash between Cranbourne and Parkfield on Saturday, Keysborough’s match-up with Heinz Southern Districts was also vitally important for both sides.

HSD’s Triyan De Silva has picked up where he left off from last season, with three wickets helping to contain Keysborough to 5/147 off its 33 overs, before his knock of 81 off 50 eased his side to victory.

De Silva came to the crease with the game in the balance at 2/22 but his blistering knock, which contained five fours and seven sixes, took the game away from Keysborough.

The star all-rounder’s first ball went over mid-on, standing in the ring, for two.

“At that point you sit back and think OK, today could be the day you see the best of him,” said captain Craig Hookey.

“The pleasing thing for me is it wasn’t slogging.

“We spoke at the halfway mark about not treating it like a T20 game.

“I know he hit seven sixes, but they were beautiful cricket shots he hit out of the middle of the bat.”

Opener Brent Patterson finished unbeaten on 50 off 81, providing the perfect foil for De Silva, who got hold of the spinners, playing his best shots forward of the wicket but also using the depth of the crease when the bowlers dropped short.

Keysborough was at a clear disadvantage, batting first unsure how to pace the innings, and with two substantial breaks interrupting the tempo, but the home team still found their way to a competitive total, led by Stephen Hennessy.

He kept the innings together with an unbeaten 57 batting at number four.

Compounding difficulties for Keysy, the deck hardened and got better for batting later in the day and the outfield quickened, but it was a game both teams wanted to play given the rain-ruined start to the season.

From a bowling point-of-view for HSD, De Silva claimed the important wicket of middle-order staple Christo Otto for just 22 off 27, as well as the scalps of Yohan Arumadura and Jacob Hennigan.

Kevin Seth also bowled five economical overs upfront and off-spinner Jordan Margenberg’s late four-over spell later for HSD went for just seven runs, Hookey praising that pair as the best bowlers on the day.

Aside from the aforementioned Cranbourne and Parkfield game, all other turf two and three matches were washed out.