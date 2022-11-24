Festive giveaways at Plaza

Santa Claus will be soon making himself home on his throne during a month of Christmas fanfare at Dandenong Plaza.

After arriving on a trackless train on 16 December, Santa will be available for free photos with children and families up until Christmas Eve. A free gift will be presented to each child.

Also on offer are Sensitive Santa sessions, a ‘letters to Santa’ mail box, Christmas-theme kids activities and a gift wrapping service for the festive season.

There will also be 12 Days of festive giveaways from the plaza’s retailers from 12-23 December.

To enter, spend $30 or more at the centre during the giveaway period.

Prizes include a Kmart camping pack, Reading Cinema gift card, 10-foot trampoline from Rebel Sport and fresh food and grocery vouchers.

The Sensitive Santa photo sessions are on offer for 15-minute pre-booked sessions for chidren with special needs.

The individually-tailored sessions can be booked during quieter times of trade, with toned-down lights and sounds.

Free festive kids activities will be held on the weekends of 3-4 December and 10-11 December.

The crafts range from decorating Christmas stockings and masks to face paintings.

On Sunday 11 December, Santa, Mrs Claus, Santa’s elves and Rudolph will be roaming the centre, backed by a Christmas jazz musicians.

Local primary school students will perform Christmas songs and display festive artwork in December.

A Christmas gift wrapping station will open from 12 December, with gold-coin donations going to The Salvation Army’s homelessness service.

Dandenong Plaza will open for extended hours from 12 December.

Details: armadadandneongplaza.com.au