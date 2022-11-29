Familiar face does it for Bears

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong District Cricket Association legend Matt Chasemore had envisioned a season with Berwick’s Turf 4 unit alongside his son Cal.

But a hamstring injury to the Bears boom-recruit Jake Hancock and a 0-2 start, meant the star all-rounder was the first person skipper Jordan Cleland dialled late on Friday night.

Hancock had gone through a fitness test on Thursday, but failed to get up and made the decision on the eve of the game.

Chasemore answered the call in more ways than one, proceeding to strike an unblemished 92 to defeat the Parkmore Pirates.

The Bears lost opener Lachlan Brown for a duck and Cleland soon followed, leaving Chasemore with plenty of work to do at 2/13 in pursuit of the Pirates’ 10/210.

Despite regular wickets tumbling around him, the experienced left-hander monopolised the innings.

Requring 53 from the last seven overs, Chasemore held his composure to steer the Bears to a famous victory in the final over.

“We had tentatively spoken to ‘Cheeks’ on the Wednesday and Thursday and he said if you need, I am happy to come up and play a game as a straight swap (for Hancock),” Cleland revealed.

“Jake pulled up sore and he (Chasemore) was the best option at the time.

“He controlled the innings… a player of his calibre and a man with all of his experience, from ball one, he just had the whole game under control.

“He was able to manipulate fields, he attacked when he wanted, defended when he needed to, it was a masterclass really, it’s the best way to describe it.

“I knew deep down that if it didn’t matter if we were chasing 110 or 280, he was going to be there not out at the end with a large score next to his name.

“He is a pretty determined and stubborn character, so when he did put his hand up to come up and give us a chop out, I knew he would want to prove that he’s still good enough to be the best player in Turf 1 and he certainly did that.”

280 at one stage looked a very likely target for the Bears as the Pirates were cruising at 1/165.

But led by Harkanwal Singh (5/49 off 12), Berwick managed to snare 9/45 to restrict Parkmore to 10/210.

“It’s massive, it’s huge to get that first win of the season under the belt,” he said.

“They were on top early to be fair, I think they left 30 or 40 runs out there, but the determination and grit we showed in those last 15 overs was unreal.

“To be able to keep them to 210, I was super proud to see the boys rally there and take 9/40 or something, it was a great team effort.”

With a side split down the middle of either extreme experience or green shoots, Cleland was hopeful that his younger players watched the innings from Chasemore closely, while also warning the rest of the competition that his side isn’t far from connecting.

“My message after the game was more to the younger boys,” he said.

“I said that I hoped they watched the way Cheeks went about it and took a few things away about how to control and build an innings.

“Then with the ball, I think we have been pretty good with the ball and in the field as a group, we have just had a couple of players get away the first three games.

“We are not far away from everything clicking and being a real force.”

There is yet to be a formal discussion between Berwick and Matt Chasemore in terms of him continuing in Turf 1, but Jake Hancock is expected to be playing for the Bears again this Saturday.

Springvale South also secured a neat victory, this week over a plucky North Dandenong outfit.

The Maroons posted a competitive score of 190, but minor lapses with the bat and in the field allowed the Bloods to chase the total down with seven wickets and 10 overs in the bank.

The Maroons were going along nicely when opener Ramneet Dhindsa (48 from 41 balls) got off to a flyer, but the Bloods clawed the home side back in.

Springvale South skipper Ryan Quirk felt it was the work by the bowlers against the breeze that turned the game.

“Blade (Baxter) bowled all 12 into the breeze which was a serious effort,” he said.

“And having Sketch (Jackson Sketcher) bowl six overs into it too, he ended up getting two pretty big wickets and as soon as Strakes (Jarryd Straker) came on, that’s they were going at six-an-over.

“His first six or seven didn’t go for any runs, I reckon he set up a lot of wickets, we didn’t get off to the best of starts bowling, credit to them, they had a couple of players that can get a hold of you.

“I think the turning point was definitely Blade, Strakes and Sketch bowling really well for us.”

Quirk himself continued his hot start to the season with 64, while Cameron Forsyth scored a classy 42 not out at almost a-run-a-ball.

The left-hander has 110 runs from two hits with one dismissal in his new role as captain.

“I think missing so many games we’ve all been so keen to go out into the middle and have a hit,” he said.

“With our batting line-up at the moment I think we bat really deep, so it allows us to have a bit of freedom at the top to play shots and back yourself in.

“Especially with the addition of Cam (Forsyth) at four, I feel like I have a lot of freedom to just my natural game.

“More importantly we have had two very big wins to start the season.”

Sachith Jayasingha, meanwhile, stuffed the stat sheet for Hallam Kalora Park in the Hawks’ big win over St Mary’s.

The tweaker claimed a stupendous 5/6 from his five overs, as the Saints were bundled out for just 78.

Jayasingha’s haul goes with 2/27 off nine and 1/23 off 12 from his first two outings.

The Hawks wasted no time in pursuit of the small total, passing home sides score in the 22nd over at the loss of no wickets.

The match between Buckley Ridges and Narre South at Park Oval was abandoned due to the condition of the field.

This weekend is highlighted by the grand final rematch between Springvale South and Buckley Ridges.