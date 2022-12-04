Infamous series of stars hits final slump

The now infamous Endeavour Hills Cricket Club Twilight Twenty20 series was cancelled before its second and final bout on Sunday due to the rolling storm surrounding the organiser of the event.

Nav De Silva, the man who organised the flood of international stars, has been charged with alleged theft and deception of almost $250,000, which was then allegedly used to recruit some of the world’s best cricketers.

The first of the two matches was played at Dandenong’s Shepley Oval last Sunday (November 27) against Queensland Premier Cricket side, Western Suburbs.

Sunday’s match (December 4) was set to be played out between the Hills and a compilation of Victorian Premier Cricket stars.

Endeavour Hills broke the news to its supporters on Thursday via social media.

“We are sorry to report to all that Endeavour Hills Cricket Club has just been informed by Global Talent Entertainment that the second day of the Twilight T20 Carnival will not be going ahead,” the club said in a statement.

“Moshtix will be refunding those who have purchased tickets to the 2nd day. Please direct all Twilight T20 inquiries to Global Talent Entertainment.”