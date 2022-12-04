Three for ‘Flea’

By Tyler Lewis

Three has certainly been the magic number for Cody Weightman this week.

First, the former Beaconsfield and Dandenong Stingray made the shift from number 19 – the digit in which he had played his first 40 AFL games in – to the famous Western Bulldogs jumper number 3.

His love affair with the number then resurfaced later in the week as he then inked a three-year extension at the Kennel.

“I am super pumped to stay here, it is a great place to come and work every day,” Weightman said in a Western Bulldogs media release.

“There is an array of reasons why someone would want to stay, it is an exciting young group and we all get along, on and off the field.

“It does feel like we are building something special here.

“It’s a good time to be a Bulldogs fan and an even better time to be a player, the opportunity prevailed to stay around and it was a no brainer for me.

“It was always a childhood dream to play AFL at any club and for the Bulldogs to give me an opportunity for that – it’s still surreal to be honest.

“I feel totally blessed by the support and the people that have helped me get here and the Club is a part of that in a big way.

“It’s my aim to give back to the Club in any way I can, particularly on field.

“To the fans, embrace the excitement around the Club. We are setting the bar really high and we want to get back to a level we know we can be at.”

Bulldogs’ General Manager of List and Recruiting, Sam Power, was elated to keep Weightman at VU Whitten Oval into the future.

“From the moment Cody walked into the Club, his infectious personality and appetite to improve has been on show within our football program.” Power said in the same release.

“Within three seasons, Cody has become one of the most damaging small forwards in the competition, while developing a strong relationship with our red, white and blue army.

“We’re thrilled as a club to keep him beyond next season, and his early commitment to our program displays the trust he has in the direction of the organisation.”

The deal keeps the exciting small forward in his new number until the end of 2025.

WESTERN BULLDOGS PLAYERS TO WEAR 3:

Chris Grant (341 games)

Ted Whitten (321)

Arthur Olliver (272)

Mitch Wallis (162)