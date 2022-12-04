Bowls club wants better rub of the green

By Sahar Foladi

President of Keysborough Bowls Club, Noel Daly has been in for a battle just to get a cover over the green space and a veranda for the club.

The Bowls club officially opened in 1963 and has been in operation since.

Mr Daly says he loves Keysborough and the whole facility is here for the community but he wishes Greater Dandenong Council would help the club to better cater for the local community.

“Anybody in Victoria can come here and learn to bowl, everybody’s welcome here, we’ve never knocked anybody back.

“We’ve always been striving. We just desperately want a cover over the front,” Mr Daly said.

Mr Daly has been with the club for almost 23 years, serving as the President for three years.

He said having the cover will help them to hold as many events throughout the year as possible without worrying about the unpredictable cold Melbourne weather.

“I mean, they’ve been good (Council), they supplied our lights, so I’ve got lights at the deck and right at the front. But ideally, we want a cover out the front so we can operate around 365 days a year.”

A council spokesperson said: “The Keysborough Bowls Club has a lease with Greater Dandenong City Council for use of these facilities. This lease provides the club with the security of a multi-year tenancy to conduct their activities and details what the responsibilities are for both the Club and Council in the upkeep of the facilities.

“Council is responsible for all building maintenance and has recently completed the installation of floodlighting on the back green at a cost of over $100,000.”

They also said development opportunities and a cover for the green for the club have been incorporated in the final concept plan of Rowley Allan Reserve master plan, an estimate of $11million upgrade of the reserve.

However, the final concept plan lists the installation of a “motorized retractable cover for the bowls green to allow sunlight and maintenance, with the club and others to meet the cost.”

The Council did not comment whether the club will be responsible for the entire or some of the cost or if it’ll be covered by the $11 million upgrade.

Council officers have been in ongoing discussions with the club for their future plans and that the Council prioritises upgrades to facilities such as this one, on an annual basis as part of the Capital Improvement Program, the spokesperson said.

“Council is committed to supporting all community sporting clubs, in accordance with the Make Your Move Greater Dandenong Physical Activity Strategy. Council officers have met with the Club on a number of occasions to discuss their future plans and opportunities.”

There were various community funding programs for community groups and clubs to apply for, the spokesperson said.

However, this is not the first time the club has been disappointed with the Council. The club says it was supposed to get a bar extension and that hasn’t gone ahead as well.

“We have meetings, probably twice a year with them, let’s see where we’re at with it all. Nothing’s happening at the moment,” Mr Daly said.

The president said the club is increasing in numbers with diverse locals coming in from all ages, not just seniors and adults.

“All the top sides are filled with younger players this day and age. So we want to kind of bring this up to the 21st century and not just be buildings.”

The club also welcomes schools but Mr Daly said it’s hard to organise anything when they’re limited to a good weather.

“We actually have schools coming in here all year round, unfortunately because we don’t have a cover out the front we can only do it in the good weather.

“Had we a cover out the front, we’d be happy to score competitions here every week during the year but unfortunately, the council’s not budging at the moment. They’re not helping us,” Mr Daly said.

Mr Daly said he does the touch ups and the works around the club from his own pockets to keep the club up-to-date and presentable.

“We’ve got a group that work here every Monday morning, do all the grass, do all the surrounds painting and fix everything up.”