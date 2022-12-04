Voters ‘endorse’ Suburban Rail Loop

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Suburban Rail Loop project has been strongly endorsed by an “emphatic” election victory, says returned Labor MPs.

Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak and Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson were quick to nominate the Cheltenham to Box Hill rail tunnel as a pivotal issue in the State Election.

On Monday 28 November, they joined the SRL Minister Jacinta Allan who declared: “Suburban Rail Loop is a project our city and state needs – and the emphatic election result shows beyond doubt that Victorians want it too.”

The project was a point of difference between the ALP and the Opposition. The Coalition pledged to shelve the $36.5 billion first stage and reallocate the funds to public health.

Mr Richardson said the SRL meant much to his constituents, like a graduate Alex who told him how “excited” to have work on the project that could stretch for several years.

“It just gives that certainty for people that they have a job that they can continue with.”

It would support 24,000 jobs with “200 in the supply chain”, Mr Richardson said.

The first trains on the link between the Dandenong and Ringwood rail corridors aren’t expected to run until 2035.

After several decades – and an estimated further $90 billion – the track is proposed to eventually span 90 kilometres and connect the South East to Melbourne Airport and Werribee.

Mr Tak conceded the project’s controversial train stabling yard in Green Wedge parkland in Heatherton needed to be resolved,

“I will continue to work with the Heatherton residents to bring out a good balanced and realistic solution.”

Another hot issue is the proposed 823-dwelling estate on the former Kingswood Golf Course – something that Mr Tak and five other Clarinda candidates all opposed.

Seven months after a planning panel report, the Planning Minister is still yet to decide the matter.

“I indicated I had meetings with the Planning Minister to inform her of my strong opposition to the inappropriate development,” Mr Tak said.

“I will continue to work with the residents in Dingley Village who stated clearly their opposition to bring about a realistic solution.”

The idea of a school on the site had mixed support from residents, he said.

With a strong mandate, Mr Tak said the key election issues were the Suburban Rail Loop, local schools, more nurses, free kinder and the inclusive schools infrastructure program.

“I think these were well received in Clarinda and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

When asked about a possible Cabinet role, Mr Tak said: “It’s up to the Parliamentary caucus but I’m ready to serve in any capacity.”

Mr Richardson, who has served as parliamentary secretary for education and mental health, said: “We’ll see how we go. I hope to stay in the education and mental health space – it’s such an important area.”

Among his priorities were planning a new, upgraded Keysborough CFA station and a $5.34 million upgrade of Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

“I found the campaign really good. We were really positive and aspirational when we went out there about what we can do and what we can achieve.”