DDCA Turf 1 Team of the Week – Round 6

Turf 1 Team of the Week: Round 6

Star News Sports Editor Dave Nagel has taken on the challenge of selecting this week’s DDCA Turf 1 Team of the Week, despite having little knowledge of the intricacies of the competition. But don’t worry readers…we have a new DDCA expert jumping on board early in 2023 to get things back on track.

For what it’s worth…here is the Turf 1 Team of the Week…

1. Ryan Quirk

Springvale South

Here’s an easy selection to settle into the new role, with the Bloods skipper strengthening his already glowing reputation by the week with an incredible run of consistency at the top of the order. The Bloods are making big scores each week, and rock-solid starts from the opener are a huge reason why. His 107 against Berwick not only earned the Bloods a win, but it locks in Quirk as the captain of this week’s side.

2. Ramneet Dhindsa

North Dandenong

Okay, so he’s 65 didn’t translate to victory over ladder leaders Hallam Kalora Park, but Dhindsa set the scene and built the platform for an epic game of cricket against the Hawks. This team is picked purely on weekly performance, not combined efforts, but consecutive knocks of 48, 42 and 65 prove that Dhindsa is a class above and a worthy selection in this week’s side.

3. Jonty Jenner

Narre South

The Narre South number three should earn two votes for his stylish half century that played second fiddle to the ‘Jeevan Mendis Show’ on Saturday. Jenner has been building nicely this season, batting four times and improving each time he visits the crease. He’s made knocks of 9, 21, 38 and now 52 and – at this rate – should be knocking in centuries for fun by the end of January!

4. Jeevan Mendis

Narre South

Take off your glasses and give your eyes a rub…you’re not about to see things here – he made 116, cracked nine fours and seven bombs and then backed an already man-of-the-match performance with 6/27! Wowee… the former Sri Lankan international has been threatening to go big in recent times, but no-one saw this coming!

5. Jordy Wyatt

Springvale South

A bit low at five? Yeah, maybe, but we need balance in this week’s side and any team that has Jordy Wyatt batting at five must be strong. He backed up last week’s run-a-ball 55 with a stunning knock of 59 on Saturday, compiled from just 27 balls with 10 of those either hitting or going over the ropes. Dangerous!

6. Cam Forsyth

Springvale South

Three Bloods players in the top six, and why not? It’s almost a given considering they went at six runs an over for their entire innings against the Bears. His 56 from 64 balls was circumspect compared to Wyatt, but his 138-run stand with Captain Quirk was the stuff of legends. His first half century for the season won’t be his last.

7. Michael Davies

Buckley Ridges

Spanked by Springy South last week, the experienced Davies swallowed his pride, took a deep breath, and responded in typical style in a demolition job of the Saints. His figures of 6/20 are the best in Turf 1 this season…we’d be hung, drawn and quartered if he missed selection this week.

8. Sachith Jayasingha

Hallam Kalora Park

Jayasingha’s monopoly on Team of the Week selection continues with another outstanding contribution to a Hawks’ win. He crashed through a dangerous Maroons middle order and then had to dig deep with the bat after the Hawks top-order failed. His 23 may look average on paper, but was absolutely critical to the Hawks resurgence. Leads the comp with 16 wickets…six more than the next best!

9. Ciaron Connolly

Hallam Kalora Park

Connolly takes the gloves this week after his 29 not out that guided the Hawks to victory. The late hitting of Sayed Rihan and Lauchlan Gregson did steal the glory, but Connolly’s 29 not out was born of pure heart and you just can’t teach that.

10. Sayed Rihan

Hallam Kalora Park

It’s fair to say that after bowling four overs for 30 runs before tea, that Rihan was long odds to make this week’s elite-quality side. But 44.1 overs later, and with 50 to his name from just 45 balls, Rihan was almost a lock. Wins like this can define seasons, and Rihan played the crucial role.

11. Josh Dowling

Springvale South

While Connolly and Rihan have been selected for heroics deeds with the bat, Dowling gets in purely on his efforts with the ball. He backed up his 3/43 from last week with 4/37 against Berwick in a classy display with the new ball. How’s his form with the bat you ask? Well we don’t know…he hasn’t batted in Turf 1 yet this season!