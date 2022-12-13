Mendis and Quirk reign supreme

By David Nagel

Overworked and showing signs of much needed repair…that’s the life of the highlight reel in the Dandenong and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition after stunning individual performances rubber stamped an enthralling round six on Saturday.

A brilliant all-round performance from Narre South recruit Jeevan Mendis propelled the Lions to their first win, while Springvale South skipper Ryan Quirk continued his incredible run of form to see the Bloods remain undefeated with just one round to go before the half-way point of the season.

And the heroics didn’t end there with the willow, with Michael Davies and Sachith Jayasinghe capturing six and five wicket hauls respectively to guide Buckley Ridges and Hallam Kalora Park to big wins.

But it was at Wachter Reserve where the sublime skills of Mendis were displayed, with lights glistening and bells ringing, after the former Sri Lankan international produced a masterclass against Parkmore.

Playing just his third game for the season, Mendis took the game away from the Pirates with a dashing 116 before mesmerising the home-side with 6/27 off 11.1 overs of leg-spin.

Mendis cracked nine fours and seven towering sixes as he kicked on to a century in just his third game for the Lions this season.

His previous scores of 50 not out and 31 gave a hint that the 39-year-old still has plenty to offer as the Lions look to re-book a place in the top-four.

Mendis, who shared an innings-shaping 80-run third-wicket stand with Jonty Jenner (52), batted right to the death as a spluttering mid-to-lower order fell around him.

No batter from positions six to 11 scored more than five runs as Mendis catapulted the Lions to an imposing 9/238 from their 45 overs.

Viejay Muruhesapillai claimed four wickets to be the pick of the Pirates’ bowlers.

The Lions opening bowlers then struggled to break through, before Mendis ran riot and destroyed the Pirates in a heartbeat.

Jawed Hussaini (2/25 off 7) provided great support as the Lions rolled the Pirates for 160 to celebrate their first win of this campaign.

Amazingly, the Lions could be knocking right on the door of the top-four if they can complete a successful visit to bottom-of-the-table St Mary’s this Saturday.

Parkmore, meanwhile, face a tough test at home against Springvale South, who were led brilliantly by their Captain Quirk against Berwick on the weekend.

Quirk played a starring role, opening the batting and compiling a classy 107 off 134 balls that included eight boundaries and four sixes.

The Bloods’ skipper has been in serious form of late, making 64 against North Dandenong and 74 against Buckley Ridges ahead of Saturday’s devasting display.

Quirk shared a 68-run partnership with Jordy Wyatt (59) and 138-run stand with Cam Forsyth (56) to lead the Bloods to 4/269 on their home deck.

Harkanwal Singh was the best of the Berwick toilers, taking 3/48 off 12.

In reply the Bears had many players get starts, with Mason Binns (30) and Lachy Brown (26) the best of four players to enter the twenties, but a highest partnership of 34 gives harsh evidence that the Bloods were always in control of the contest.

The Bears were 7/147 at the close of play.

Josh Dowling (4/37 off 11) made light work of the Bears’ middle order, while Jackson Sketcher (2/28 off 7) was also handy with the ball as the Bloods banked their fourth win for the season.

A trip to Parkmore awaits, while the Bears will look to bounce back to the winners’ list with a home game against North Dandenong at the picturesque Arch Brown Reserve.

A superb spell of bowling from Michael Davies (6/20 off 8.2) has guided Buckley Ridges (1/71) to an important bounce-back victory over cellar-dwellers St Mary’s (71) at Park Oval on Saturday.

The old saying goes that a week is a long time in sport – particularly cricket – and Davies epitomised that statement with a rollicking display against the disappointing Saints.

A week after being spanked for 1/57 by Springvale South, Davies produced the best bowling figures of the DDCA Turf 1 season to bank the Bucks the six points.

Hadigallage Jayaratne (3/16 off 8) was also impressive for the Bucks, being frugal but damaging at the same time.

Junaid Kuri (24) and Ravi Nanayakkara (16) were the only Saints to trudge their way to double figures.

In reply, the Bucks wasted no time in stamping their authority on the contest with Mahela Udawatte (38 not out) and Daniel Watson (20) crunching six fours and four sixes between them.

The Bucks will face a much tougher game this week, heading to Hallam Kalora Park for a top-three shootout, while the Saints will need to lift their game when they host last-start winners Narre South.

And North Dandenong (207) has come perilously close to pulling off one of the upsets of the season against ladder-leading Hallam Kalora Park (8/212).

High on confidence after last week’s impressive win over Narre South, the Maroons came out firing at Lois Twohig Reserve after being sent in to bat.

Opener Ramneet Dhindsa (65) took care of the early exchanges, while Tahsin Sultani (26), Javed Khan (24) and Austin Heldt (23) made solid contributions as the Marrons ticked past the accepted 200-run barrier.

Sultani and Khan put on a valuable 39-run stand for the sixth wicket just as the Hawks appeared to be getting on top.

The Hawks had two damaging figures with the ball, with Sachith Jayasingha (5/41 off 11) and Leigh Booth (3/58 off 11) both conceding runs but taking wickets at vital times.

The Hawks appeared to be in all sorts of trouble in reply, with Heldt (3/70 off 11.1) and Alam Raza (3/36 off 9) doing some early damage to have the visitors on the ropes at 5/65.

Skipper Jordy Hammond (29) and Jayasingha (23) then edged the Hawks back into the contest, before a stunning 83-run partnership between keeper Ciaron Connolly (29 not out) and Sayed Rihan (50) brought the visitors into contention.

Despite the partnership the Hawks still looked on shaky ground at 8/184, still requiring 24 runs for victory.

With Connolly resolute and remaining unbeaten, it was left to number-10 Lauchlan Gregson (24 not out) to unleash fury in the dying moments of the match.

Gregson made his 24 off just 11 balls…and finished the match with a huge six off Heldt with the first ball of the last over of the match.

The Hawks host Buckley Ridges in an absolute corker at Frawley Road this week, while the improving Maroons head to Berwick.

DDCA TURF 1 RESULTS – ROUND 6

North Dandenong207 (R Dhindsa 65, T Sultani 26, S Jayasingha 5/41, LG Booth 3/58) def by Hallam Kalora Park 8/212 (S Rihan 50, CP Connolly 29*, J Hammond 29, AA Raza 3/36, AN Heldt 3/70). Buckley Ridges 1/71 (ML Udawatte 38*) def St Mary’s 67 (MD Davies 6/20, HI Jayaratne 3/16). Springvale South 4/269(cc) (R Quirk 107, JN Wyatt 59, CP Forsyth 56, H Singh 3/48) def Berwick 7/147(cc) (M Binns 30, LJ Brown 26, J Dowling 4/37, JR Sketcher 2/28). Parkmore Pirates 160 (J Mendis 6/27, J Hussaini 2/25) def by Narre South9/238(cc) (J Mendis 116, JW Jenner 52).

LADDER

Hallam Kalora Park 33, Springvale South 30, Buckley Ridges 24, Berwick 15, Parkmore 12, North Dandenong 12, Narre South 12, St Mary’s 6.

FIXTURE – ROUND 7

Parkmore (5) v Springvale South (2), Hallam Kalora Park (1) v Buckley Ridges (3), Berwick (4) v North Dandenong (6), St Mary’s (8) v Narre South (7).