HSD to host cricket again

By Jonty Ralphsmith

KM Reedy Reserve looks set to finally host its first cricket of the season this Saturday.

Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) club Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) has so far been unable to play home games this season due to the poor condition of the outfield.

While the pitch has been ready for multiple weeks, according to the curator, the playing surface has been too wet underfoot so home games have been rescheduled, the third consecutive year the problem has occurred, resulting in nine rescheduled home games across that period.

The positive news comes after HSD club people helped maintain the ground, even bringing several mowers to training one night to assist.

The Casey Council mowed the grass last week, with the match against Narre Warren locked in, weather-dependent, providing much needed bar and canteen revenue for the club.

Sports grounds are scheduled to be cut once a week during the summer and fortnightly during winter if conditions suit.

However, contractor performance and current weather has made it difficult to keep on top of grass growth.

City of Casey Manager, City Presentation, Dave Richardson told Star News last month that a combination of Covid-19 and weather is taking a toll.

“KM Reedy Reserve in Hampton Park is predominantly Melbourne Water Land and is low lying, set aside to temporarily store storm water during heavy rain,” he said.

“The sports ground at KM Reedy Reserve is predominantly used for summer sports, therefore drainage has not previously been a high priority.

“Our maintenance crews are aware of the state of the reserve, and once we have some consistent dry weather, we will be putting a heavy renovation process in place to help with water penetration into the soil profile.

HSD currently sit third on the ladder approaching the halfway point of the season.