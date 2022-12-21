Lynbrook affirms status

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A tense, seven-run win for Lynbrook over Silverton in DDCA Turf 3 has seen it take up second position on the ladder going into the Christmas break, ahead of a logjam of teams with two or three wins.

After middle order batters Rohith Nag Chapalamadugu, Cody Thompson and Raheel Bostan all contributed to the total of 8/137, it was the Walia boys who did the damage with the ball.

Jesse Walia picked up four wickets to take his season tally to 13 as he has consistently threatened for Lynbrook, while Jay’s two wickets also proved crucial, as his eight overs cost just 13 runs.

Jesse McCarthy and Robert North got Silverton off to a strong start but once that partnership was broken, the game was back in the balance and Lynbrook was able to seize enough 50-50 moments.

Fountain Gate’s 150 was never going to be enough for Coomoora, which has shown time and again this season that it scores run quickly and in bulk.

Nicholas Lloyd (4/29 off 6.2) and Malan Madusanka (2/8 off eight) heaped the pressure on the visitors’ batters, before opener Rahoul Pankhania got to work, scoring his third half-century in four matches, largely in partnership with Dean Krelle (56 off 55).

Dandenong West had no troubles against Berwick Springs, Nuwan Kulasekera keeping it tight early before leggie Shaun Weir picked up four wickets.

In pursuit of 114, Nathan Power and captain Anthony Brannan got some time in the middle during the easy seven-wicket victory.

Springvale, meanwhile, has kept pace with the rest of the competition, picking up its second win of the season against Hampton Park.

James Kellett (45) and Majinder Kingra (40) were the pillars for Hampton Park, combining for a 75-run partnership as none of the Springvale bowlers were able to get right on top, the home team reaching 8/178.

Nuwan Mendis did it again with the blade, holding the chase together with a controlled 81, including a 61-run partnership with Radomir Badzoka.

Thereafter, Springvale looked well in control, winning by six wickets.