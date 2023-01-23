Zara Marnie destined for take off

Highly talented youngster Zara Marnie was outstanding on her Sandown Park debut on Thursday night and now has the $530,000 Launching Pad series firmly on her agenda.

In what was just her fourth career start she speared to the lead and set hot sectionals (5.10, 18.67) with an overall time of 29.48.

While she’s already been super impressive to date, her trainer Des Douch remains optimistic that her best is yet to come.

“She trialled here a couple of weeks ago, it was her first look and she flew. I think she’s still got improvement in her,” said Douch post-race.

Douch bred Zara Marnie and sold her to close friends the Trail Craft Syndicate.

He said the whole litter looks to be talented but she is the one who stands out.

“Graham Glass pre-trained the litter and he was pretty quick to tell me that they all go pretty well, especially the girl with the white feet – which is her,” Douch explained.

Douch’s attention quickly turned to the Launching Pad series which begins on Thursday March 23. With eligibility being one to six wins – and no more than 30 starts – the planning begins given Zara Marnie has three wins under her belt this far out from the series.

“I’m not too worried about that situation, she’s got three races left to win and I’m in no rush,” Douch said.

It was a similar case last year when Wow She’s Fast had five wins to her name at this point, she was held back to maintain eligibility and went on to be undefeated through the series.

Slots for the Launching Pad are on sale from Monday 23 January at 10am.