‘Wow’ factor best at Sandown Park

Superstar sprinter Wow She’s Fast has been crowned Sandown Park Greyhound of the Year for 2022.

She put together a near perfect year at the track having won eight of her nine starts – her only defeat came in a heat of the Sportsbet Melbourne Cup.

“There was no debate surrounding the decision, she had a phenomenal year and we’re fortunate to have seen the best of her at Sandown,” said Neil Brown, Chairman of Sandown Park.

Of her wins, five of them were feature races – Launching Pad, Sapphire Crown, Bill Collins Speed Star, Shootout and the Sportsbet Showdown.

Feature wins highlighted her list of achievements but she also became the fastest female greyhound to ever race at Sandown Park with a time of 28.82 (0.03sec off Aston Rupee’s track record) in the Sapphire Crown final.

She also broke ‘29’ in the Launching Pad final – 28.93.

Her prize money earned at the track in 2022 was $372,700, a mere sum compared to her current career tally of $2.26million.

The club congratulates trainers Kel and Jackie Greenough as well as owner Greg Sprod.

She follows recent winners Aston Rupee (2021), Simon Told Helen (2020), Neo Cleo (2019) and joint winners Tornado Tears (2018) and My Redeemer (2018).