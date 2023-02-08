Washed-out weekend heightens significance of final weeks

By Marcus Uhe

The scourge of the weather gods returned to haunt local cricket once again, with not a single ball bowled in DDCA Turf 1 on Saturday due to rain and playing conditions.

In a season already significantly altered due to rain, after administrators put a line through two-day cricket early in the campaign as a result of losing multiple fixtures, it was hardly the result that clubs in the bottom half of the ladder would have been seeking, as they look to avoid relegation.

North Dandenong’s visit to Springvale South to face the Bloods, and Narre South’s clash with Buckley Ridges, were both scrapped just after 9am on Saturday morning.

Hallam Kalora Park and St Mary’s’ fixture at Hallam Rec Reserve was the next domino to fall, after both sides were asked to report to grounds.

Berwick and Parkmore Pirates, meanwhile, were forced to wait until just before 2pm before being told by field umpires that no cricket would be played.

There was hope that they could get on the field later in the day, but wet patches around the centre-wicket area ruled-out the prospects of a contest, due to safety reasons.

In a bizarre twist of fate that only a sport like cricket could produce, players from both sides departed Arch Brown Reserve in emerging sunshine, with no rain having fallen for the best part of an hour before the decision was made.

In the premier half of the ladder, the battle for a critical top-two spot between Springvale South, Buckley Ridges and Hallam Kalora Park will remain on a knife’s-edge for another week.

For Springvale South, it means its unbeaten season continues, having won eight games and drawn thrice, with weather also intervening on those drawn fixtures.

North Dandenong will be frustrated, too, as a victory could have furthered the two-win gap between themselves in fourth and Narre South and St Mary’s, tied for fifth on points.

The Maroons have 33 premiership points, 12 ahead of the Lions and St Mary’s on 21.

THE FORECAST

A number of critical fixtures in the remaining three weeks will go a long way to deciding the make-up of the top four.

Springvale South, Buckley Ridges and Hallam Kalora Park’s seasons to date have confirmed their positions in finals action.

All that’s left to establish is who finishes where.

Springvale South could finish as low as third, but one more win, potentially against Buckley Ridges in Saturday’s blockbuster, will guarantee a top-two finish and the critical double-chance.

With just three points separating the Hawks and Buckley Ridges, their seasons could come down to their round 14 match-up at Park Oval to determine who finishes second.

Hallam’s run home is slightly easier than Buckley’s with fixtures against Parkmore and St Mary’s not presenting as much danger.

Buckley Ridges, meanwhile, will face great finals-testers in Springvale South and St Mary’s before the round 14 showdown with the Hawks.

North Dandenong could steal third place, should they win all three of their remaining contests against Narre South, Hallam and Berwick, and Hallam drop all three, but with only hosting rights on the line and no double chance, the difference between third and fourth will be negligible.

They will, however, need to stave-off the Lions of Narre South, the Bears of Berwick, and St Mary’s, who will all feel that they are right in the mix for fourth spot.

St Mary’s and Narre South need to make up 12 points on North Dandenong, requiring the Maroons losing twice, and hope that either side drop a fixture in the remaining three, for one to separate themselves from the other.

Narre South have the opportunity to close the gap on Saturday when they tackle North Dandenong at Lois Twohig, before they meet St Mary’s in round 14, with fourth place potentially on the line.

For Brad James’ Berwick, they require North Dandenong to drop all three of their remaining games, gain 15 points (two wins one draw), and hope St Mary’s and Narre South win no-more than two games each.

A washout or tie in the last week between those two would be extremely beneficial for the Bears, who could seal the deal themselves by defeating North Dandenong in round 14 if all goes to plan.

While needing a lot to go right for them, yes Lloyd Christmas, I’m telling you there’s a chance.

However, their percentage keeps the door slightly ajar, should sides tie on points, currently healthier than the sides in fifth and sixth.

Saturday’s washout, meanwhile, means Parkmore have been eliminated from finals contention.

Sitting in last position on 15 points, even if Gavin Lehman’s side win their last three against Hallam Kalora Park, Narre South and Springvale South and gain significant percentage, remaining fixtures for other sides games run in direct conflict to their requirements.

To tie for fourth spot on points with North Dandenong, they would require Berwick, Narre South, North Dandenong and St Mary’s to lose their final fixtures. But North Dandenong face both Berwick and Narre South in coming weeks, and St Mary’s tackle Berwick and Narre South, meaning they will pick-up points.

Last year’s Turf 2 Premiers are not consigned to relegation, however, and will fight to the end to remain in the top flight, with only six points separating them and fifth.

REMAINING FIXTURES

(critical games in CAPS)

ROUND 12

Parkmore v Hallam Kalora Park

NORTH DANDENONG V NARRE SOUTH

BUCKLEY RIDGES V SPRINGVALE SOUTH

St Mary’s v Berwick

ROUND 13

Narre South v Parkmore

HALLAM KALORA PARK V NORTH DANDENONG

Berwick v Springvale South

St Mary’s v Buckley Ridges

ROUND 14

NARRE SOUTH V ST MARY’S

North Dandenong v Berwick

BUCKLEY RIDGES V HALLAM KALORA PARK

Springvale South v Parkmore