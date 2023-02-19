VFL and VFLW fixtures announced

By Marcus Uhe

Casey Demons fans won’t have to wait long to get a sight of the 2022 VFL premiership flag, with the club to unfurl it at home in round one of the upcoming season.

The ceremony will precede their fixture with Footscray Bulldogs at Casey Fields on Saturday 25 March, slated to begin at 2.05pm, and highlights the first week of the VFL season, with the fixture for rounds one-to-fourteen released on Thursday 9 February, along with rounds one-to-thirteen of the VFLW campaign.

Other significant weekends for the Demons men include a trip to Queensland for a Grand Final rematch on Saturday 3 June against Southport, and a visit for both the men and women to South Gippsland’s Wonthaggi on Sunday 30 April to face the Box Hill Hawks.

The VFL season will run for 22 rounds, with each time playing 18 games and having four byes during the season.

Matchups for games in rounds 15-22 have been determined, however venues have not.

The Demons will host their first three games, against Footscray, Sydney and Frankston, in a treat for Casey residents.

Six of their first 14 are at home, with the remaining schedule to be confirmed at a later date.

VFLW, meanwhile, will run for 14 weeks, meaning 12 games for each side and a competition-wide bye on the King’s Birthday weekend.

Six of their 13 games are scheduled to be held at Casey Fields, with round 14’s location and time yet to be confirmed.

AFL Head of State League Competitions, Jennie Loughnan said the outstanding fixtures will be finalised “once the AFL fixture is confirmed.”

“The fixtures aim to maximise the opportunity for clubs to host double-headers featuring their men’s and women’s teams, with more than 30 double-headers scheduled,” Loughnan said.

“This is a big win for clubs and fans.

“We have also worked closely with AFL-aligned clubs to align AFL and VFL fixtures for those clubs involved in both competitions, where possible.”

There are two double-headers currently slated for Casey, in round five on Sunday 23 April, and round nine on Saturday 20 May, along with the away trip to Wonthaggi.

For the first time, a Wildcard Round will be held prior to finals beginning on 26 and 27 August.

Teams finishing seventh and 10th on the ladder, and eighth and ninth, will square-off for the last two spots in the final eight, with the higher seed going to the higher-placed winner at the end of the home and away season.

The top six, meanwhile, will put their feet up with a pre-finals bye.

The VFLW finals system, however, remains unchanged from 2022.

Casey Demons VFL Fixtures round 1-14

Round 1: v Footscray Bulldogs (H) 2.05pm Saturday 25 March

Round 2: v Sydney Swans (H) 11.05am Sunday 2 April

Round 3: v Frankston (H) 2.05pm Sunday 9 April

Round 4: v Essendon (A) 2.05pm Sunday April 16

Round 5: v Richmond (H) 1.35pm Sunday 23 April

Round 6: v Box Hill Hawks (A) 2.05pm Sunday April 30

Round 7: v Gold Coast Suns (A) 12.05pm Saturday 6 May

Round 8: Bye

Round 9: v North Melbourne (H) 1.05pm Saturday 20 May

Round 10: v Werribee Tigers (A) 2.05pm Saturday 27 May

Round 11: v Southport (A) 12.05pm Saturday 3 June

Round 12: v Collingwood (H) 1.05pm Sunday 11 June

Round 13: Bye

Round 14: v Geelong (A) 7.05pm Friday 23 June

Casey Demons VFLW Fixture rounds 1-13

Round 1: v Western Bulldogs (A) 12.30pm Sunday 26 March

Round 2: v Darebin (H) 2.30pm Saturday 1 April

Round 3: v Collingwood (H) 12pm Friday 7 April

Round 4: v Essendon (A) 11am Sunday 16 April

Round 5: v Southern Saints (H) 10.30am Sunday 23 April

Round 6: v Box Hill Hawks (A) 11.30am Sunday 30 April

Round 7: v Carlton (A) 2.15pm Saturday 6 May

Round 8: v Williamstown (A) 2pm Sunday 14 May

Round 9: v North Melbourne (H) 11am Saturday 20 May

Round 10: v Southern Saints (A) 12pm Saturday 27 May

Round 11: v Geelong (A) 12pm Saturday 3 June

Round 12: v Essendon (H) 12pm Saturday 17 June

Round 13: v Box Hill Hawks (H) 12pm Saturday 24 June