Team of the Week: a mix of youth and experience!

By Marcus Uhe

With many of the big names failing to fire, it’s a relatively inexperienced team this week and we’re even handing out a few new caps to our twin-spin duo.

We hope they’re not overawed by the occasion; the message from selectors is to simply play the way they’ve been playing for their club side that got them into this position.

1 – Harsha de Silva

Narre South

A change of role for the Lion that reaped rewards as he made his second-highest score for the year with 48, which included nine boundaries.

2 – Leigh Booth

Hallam Kalora Park

A model of consistency for the Hawks, falling just short of his fourth consecutive half-century with 42 against North Dandenong to earn his fifth selection, and third on the trot.

3 – Cam Forsyth

Springvale South

A third TOTW selection for Forsyth will see him play a mentoring role in the middle order and shoulder some extra responsibility, much like he did against Berwick on Saturday. With Ryan Quirk and Jordan Wyatt not firing, Forsyth hit 66 off 88, finishing not out to anchor the chase.

4 – Clayton McCartney

North Dandenong

Hit just his second half century for the season, but what a timely one it was when his side desperately needed a win. 80 off 105 against the quality Hawks attack, coming-in when his Maroons were on the slide, was critical in setting a defendable total.

5 – Michael Davies

Buckley Ridges

Played a slower knock than we have come to know from the DDCA veteran, but it matched the moment after the Buckley top order found themselves in-trouble against St Mary’s. Backed-up his 101-ball 61 by continuing his excellent year with the ball, taking 2-43.

6 – Jordan Cleland

Berwick

Made a fighting 44 off 102 against the excellent Springvale South bowling outfit, although his strike rate might be better suited to something higher up the order! Will also take the gloves as the top-scoring wicketkeeper.

7 – Imran Laghmani

North Dandenong

Another earning his first selection in the TOTW. Not the big-hitters day with the bat, but spun a web with the ball, taking 5-46 against Hallam Kalora Park in arguably the best bowling performance from round 13.

8 – Hadigallage Jayaratne

Buckley Ridges

A golden duck with the ball sees the all-rounder drop down from his usual middle order spot with Buckley Ridges but made up for it with the ball, taking 4-47 in their defeat of St Mary’s.

9 – Ammar Bajwa

Parkmore Pirates

Our second spinner making his debut, Bajwa was crucial in restricting Narre South to 184, bowling his 12 overs unchanged and bagging 5/45 in the process, his best bowling performance of the season.

10 – Zach Wilson

Narre South

22 off 15 may not look like much on the scorecard, but his late hitting, including a boundary off the last ball, proved decisive in the tight victory. Also took 5/60 from his 11 overs to lead the Lions’ attack, and held his cool with the final over of the day.

11 – Lauchlan Gregson

Hallam Kalora Park

It’s consecutive selections in the TOTW for Gregson, taking another three wickets in the Hawks’ defeat of North Dandenong, after taking three the week before against Parkmore.