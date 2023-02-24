DDCA Turf 1…it all comes down to this!

By Marcus Uhe

This week’s final round of DDCA Turf 1 cricket has plenty on the line, from the relegation battle, to the final spot in the four, and the battle to face Springvale South.

The Bloods’ position atop the standings is the only outcome that cannot change.

Second place, however, will come down to the clash at Park Oval between Buckley Ridges and Hallam Kalora Park.

Finishing second secures the double chance, meaning a loss against Springvale South in the first week of the finals will earn a reprieve.

It’s Buckley Ridges’ to lose, currently sitting in second on the back of round-13 results.

The Hawks will be hoping that Daniel Watson’s hamstring injury does not recover in time, having fallen victim to a hat-trick from the Buckley veteran in their clash before Christmas, which Buckley won by 38 runs.

Narre South’s clash with St Mary’s at the Lions’ den has ramifications for both the fourth finals spot and who features in next year’s competition.

Should the Lions win and North Dandenong fall to Berwick, Narre South could potentially jump into fourth, should their percentage exceed North Dandenong’s.

Should the Maroons take care of business against Berwick at home, however, the Lions’ side of the equation will be null-and-void.

St Mary’s, for their part, will be hoping to avoid dropping to last place.

After round 13, the Saints are one win clear of Parkmore in eighth, but the Pirates boast a superior percentage.

Should Parkmore do the unthinkable and topple Springvale South, they could leapfrog St Mary’s into seventh.

And with Springvale South locked-in to first place, who knows if their motivation will be at its highest on the brink of finals.

Be sure to grab next week’s edition for all the wash-up, including the results of the Wookey Medal count and the reveal of the Team of the Year from Sunday 26 February’s Presentation afternoon.