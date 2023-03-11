Lownds takes home the ‘Bazza’

**Premier Division all-rounder Josh Lownds created history at TOORADIN on Sunday by becoming the inaugural winner of the BARRY FREEMAN MEDAL, awarded to the highest vote-getter across all grades. Lownds polled 19 votes to finish three-clear of Tim Huguenin, Wayne Mannix and his Premier Division teammate Brad Butler, with veteran Peter Stone finishing alone in fifth place. What a great initiative from the Seagulls to name the award in Freeman’s honour. Most medals have a nickname…so we’re getting in early and calling this one the ‘Bazza’.

**It was split allegiances for the Hookey family on Saturday at Heinz Southern Districts’ semi against Cranbourne, with Craig the skipper of HSD, crossing over after playing his early cricket at the Eagles, and Michael the scorer for Cranbourne. Their Dad was also in attendance riding the emotions of the contest, with Cranbourne players and supporters giving him stick for celebrating with them post-game knowing it was a win-win situation for him.

**What an incredible round 14 we just witnessed in the CCCA with more highlights on show over the last fortnight than a Warwick Capper haircut. There were a remarkable 15 centuries made for the round, ranging from Amith Eranda’s amazing 307 not out for EMERALD last week, right through to Cullen Anderson’s well-timed 100 not out for KOOWEERUP D Grade on Saturday. We’ve crunched the numbers and 1969 runs were made by our century-makers…at the incredible average of 219! There were six not outs.

**The bowlers were also high-achieving in the last round of the CCCA season with 17 bowlers claiming bags of five or more. Last week we had five bowlers claim five or more wickets, with MERINDA PARK’s Sony Bhullar hoisting a best of the day 7/47 in A Grade. This week, the bowlers did it again, with 12 trundlers proving too tricky to hold out. Luke McMaster banished OFFICER back to District Division with 7/44, while there were five 6fas taken and six lots of five. We entered the data again, and between the 17 bowlers we had 94 wickets taken at the very respectable average of 7.97.

**With finals approaching it’s probably not a good time to bring this one up, but rumours are circulating that one or two clubs in the CCCA are considering their options for a potential move to a different league next season. We all remember that DEVON MEADOWS made enquiries about a switch to the MPCA last year, but one or two other clubs are now rumoured to be assessing their options to find a more suitable standard of cricket for their players. We’ll dig a little deeper as those clubs finish their seasons!

**Things have been very quiet regarding the date and venue for the CCCA Presentation Day, but our word is that the winner of the Terry Stephenson Medal will be announced on Sunday 2 April. We’re also hearing that the venue will be at HOLM PARK RESERVE in BEACONSFIELD. The CCCA Junior Presentation will take place at PAKENHAM UPPER on Friday 31 March.

**PAKENHAM trio Rob Newell, Sam Webster and Jason Williams will all be popular at the club this week after cleaning up at the Lions’ reverse draw on Sunday. Newell took home the major prize of $2,500, while Webster and Williams will still be good for a shout after taking away the minor prizes.

**Cam Forsyth quietly went about his work compiling an excellent 70 against BUCKLEY RIDGES in Saturday’s semi-final, but it wasn’t as quiet as his teammate’s reaction to his half-century. With no electric scoreboard displaying the batters’ scores and the scorers sitting indoors at Alex Nelson, there was no acknowledgement that he had passed his 50, despite being the only SPRINGVALE SOUTH batter to do so!