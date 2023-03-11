Confidence in hard times

by Ursula Aruma of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

The nights of ignorance will end the moment the light of truth is ignited in our hearts, if we offer a prayer to God to slowly release the pressures that delude us.

We must endeavour to alleviate the mind to gain inner strength.

Hope is a feeling of expectation that better things will happen.

Hope is crucial during times of suffering.

We know that suffering is temporary, it is like a passing cloud.

No one can escape suffering; it is part and parcel of life.

These things too will pass.

Being hopeful is a powerful force that can alter the course of your life when in strife.

Confidence is very important; if you can get through what you are facing right now.

Suffering is a state of undergoing pain or hardship or ill health; suffering is anything that is unbearable.

Suffering cleanses our thoughts and gives us inner strength.

Nothing big can be achieved without your inner strength and hope for a better tomorrow.

So, no matter what difficulties you are facing in life, try to remain happy and cheerful and confident about the future.

If you find that things get hard, try to overcome the heat of the mind and gain strength from hope.

May our hearts be open to one and all; may no one be ever lonely; may we be patient with those who hurt and may we be good friends to each other.

It is important to be faithful to our inner voice.

May we cultivate divine virtues of sacrifice, forbearance and forgiveness.

From sacrifice comes doing for others and not considering yourself first.

Such selflessness will give us a constant awareness of the true inner self.

From forbearance comes patience. Patience will let us experience the joy of self-knowledge.

From forgiveness comes ego-lessness. Ego-lessness will let us experience never ending bliss.

Being in this self-awareness alone will end the nights of ignorance.

May all beings in all worlds be happy.

