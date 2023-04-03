Rangers run riot against Casey

By Marcus Uhe

A fast start from the Dandenong Rangers has resulted in a comprehensive win in the first game of their new NBL1 season over the Casey Cavaliers at home.

The Rangers scored 28 points in the first quarter and held the Cavs to just 11, and outscored their opponents in each individual quarter to record a 97-72 win.

Dandenong scored the first eight points of the game, forcing David Peters to call a timeout just after two minutes in what was a poor opening for the new-look side.

The home team were dominant, both on the inside and from distance in the first term, scoring 14 points in the paint while also shooting 50 per cent from three-point distance, stretching the Cavs defence to their limits, who only shot 10 per cent from beyond the arc themselves.

Jesse Ghee was everywhere, putting up eight points, five rebounds and three assists in the opening term, while also affecting a couple of steals, and Deng Puoch added nine points in the early onslaught.

The two combined for a basket, with Ghee throwing a pinpoint full-court pass to Puoch basket-side of the defence on the fast-break, who did not have to break stride, and finished with an emphatic two-handed dunk.

Casey’s Perry brothers, Mason and Mitch, tried to mount a comeback, getting to the free-throw line and shooting from distance, but the Rangers had an answer in the hot hand of Ghee, extending their considerable advantage.

Five points from Cavs recruit Malcolm Bernard in the final 30 seconds of the term, including a buzzer-beater from just inside the half-court line, cut the margin to 19 points at the long break, and added some life to the contest in what was a sorry half for the visitors.

Bernard provided a handful of highlights for the Cavs, including a huge dunk in the third term, but it was soon bettered by Dandenong’s Mike Amius, who grabbed a steal, crossed his defender on the break and threw it down with his right hand.

The lead ballooned to 30 late in the game, but five points in the final minute from Casey added some respectability to the scoreline.

Ghee filled the box score, finishing with 27 points on 61 per cent shooting, six rebounds, five assists and five steals, leading all players in scoring.

Preston Bungei scored 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cavs, with teammate Bernard not far behind with 17 points and seven boards.

Dandenong will hope the momentum carries into Thursday’s clash with Kilsyth, while Casey will have to wait until Saturday 14 April, when they head to Mount Gambier.