Jefferson gets his just desserts

By Marcus Uhe

Matthew Jefferson has rebounded from a wayward game last week to lead the Casey Demons to their second win of the VFL season on Sunday.

After kicking five behinds against Footscray in round one, the key forward was the leading goalkicker on the ground, with four straight, as the Demons comfortably accounted for Sydney at Casey Fields by 42 points, 13.11 89 to 6.11 47.

He opened the scoring with an incredible snap from the pocket on his right foot, and outside of a brief period late in the first quarter, the Demons led for the duration of the game, increasing the margin at each interval.

George Grey capped an industrious first quarter with a goal as Casey took a six-point into the first break.

Oliver Seston, who kicked three last week, kicked two in the first half and could have had a third, had he not chosen the unselfish option in setting up his teammate Tom Sheridan for his first.

Jefferson added a second and James Munro joined the action too, as a four-goals-to-one second quarter saw Casey pull-away.

The clamps were on in the third, where the Swans were held goalless.

Melbourne premiership player Tom McDonald kicked his first and Jefferson his third, as the margin grew to 32 at the final break.

The Demons kicked the first three of the last term to push the margin to 55 late in the contest.

When Jaiden Magor kicked Sydney’s fifth of the game in the last quarter, it ended a scoring drought of close to one hour for the red and white, as Taylor Whitford’s rigid defensive structures were on full display.

Two Swans goals to close the game restored an element of parity to the scoreline, but the reigning premiers look as strong as ever as they attempt to repeat their 2022 heroics.

Despite losing the inside-50 count 48-57, Casey were extremely efficient with their entries, generating a shot on goal for every second foray, compared to their opponents’ 3.35 scores per entry.

Key defender Adam Tomlinson was the equal leading possession winner for Casey with 33, tied with midfielder Blake Howes, and played a crucial role in restricting the Swans’ inability to impact the scoreboard.

Between Tomlinson, McDonald and Jefferson, it ensures Casey’s and Melbourne’s key position stocks are healthy, even in the absence of Max Gawn, as Jacob Van Rooyen made his debut for the senior side on Sunday at the MCG.

They next welcome Frankston to Casey Fields in an Easter Sunday showdown, beginning at 2.05pm.