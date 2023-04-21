Andrew acrobatics complete amazing Berwick comeback

By Marcus Uhe

A miracle goal from Jonty Andrew gave Berwick the edge in a massive round one comeback win over Vermont on Saturday.

In wet conditions on the road, with roughly 30 seconds remaining and down by one point, Andrew kicked ball out of mid-air from a Charlie Muley hit-out at a boundary throw-in that sailed over the goal umpires head for six points.

It capped an extraordinary comeback for the Wickers, who kicked the final five goals of the game to claw back the lead at the death.

Winning a free-kick for holding the ball at the following centre bounce, Andrew managed to kick wide and ice the clock for a famous victory that had his coach in “disbelief.”

“The Gods were with us, that’s for sure,” Berwick coach Clint Evans said.

“Once we structured up a little better in the third quarter, we thought we were a chance at thee-quarter-time, we just had to keep plugging away and we got a couple of goals.

“The momentum kept going and after each goal, we started thinking, ‘shit, we could win this’”.

The game was riddled with momentum swings throughout as the weather conditions played havoc with the flow of the game.

Berwick kicked the opening four goals of the contest when the ball was dry, but once the heavens opened, the scoring came to a halt.

They could only manage one in each of the second and third quarters, a period in which their opponents kicked eight, and headed into the final quarter with a 19-point deficit.

“When the weather came in the second and third, their bigger bodies were pushing us off the ball and they spread a lot better from the contest,” Evans said.

“Once we started holding our own in stoppages we were better, but I think we were a lot better on top of the ground with pace and kids.

“It was a game of yardage, just get the ball in and win it around the stoppages.

“They spread really well and we just had to get on top of that and I think we did in the last quarter, we smashed them and that’s how we got it.”

A Vermont goal at the beginning of final term made for a buffer of beyond four goals, but Berwick found another gear.

Goals to Ashton Williamson, Jye Neal twice and Muley, got them within striking distance, before Andrew’s miraculous winner put their noses in front.

“I suppose going into round one and winning just means that what we’re trying to implement at training has worked, and gives them belief that it stacks up against the best,” Evans said.

“I know Vermont has lost a few players from a few years ago, but to win on their ground and come back from 27 points down in those conditions shows a fair bit of belief in those players and that the pre-season has really kept pressure on our fitness.”

They’ll host Noble Park on Sunday in a standalone clash, presenting the perfect opportunity to prove their mettle against the reigning premiers.

“We know that they’re the yardstick, we just want to go and compete and see where we’re at,” Evans said.

“It’s exciting and there’s no limit from our point of view.

“We just want to go there and see how we go.”

Vermont 1.4 6.6 9.10 10.12-72

Berwick 4.4 5.6 6.9 11.11-77

Vermont Goals: Calvin Daraio 2, Daniel Nielson 2, Campbell Barker 2, Lochlan Jenkins, Lachlan Johns, Fraser Smith, Adrian Kalcovski.

Best: Campbell Barker, Zac Hanlen, Calvin Daraio, Daniel Nielson, Lochlan Jenkins, Connor McCafferty.

Berwick Goals: Jai Neal 2, Charlie Muley 2, Nick Hillard 2, Caydn Lane, Kyle. O’Sullivan, Wal Wuol, Ashton Williamson, Jonty Andrew.

Best: Jesse Cirulis, Ryan Bromley, Tom Brennan, Brad Homfray, Will Arthurson, Jai Neal.