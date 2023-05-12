Redbacks wingers important to system

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park wingers Jack Wilson and Tanner Stanton both played an important role in their team’s victory on the weekend.

The pair were named the best two players on the ground as they linked up importantly on offence and were accountable defensively.

With Stanton having played VFL in the past and Wilson currently part of the Dandenong Stingrays squad, each has a slick skillset and strong grasp of the game.

Stanton also has a schoolteacher background, with his voice on-field being an important ingredient in how the Redbacks setup.

The wingers provided an important outlet kick for the defenders, which is where Hampton Park’s experience lies but where the skillset by foot isn’t as crisp.

By holding their spread and positioning themselves dangerously, the wings give Hampton Park the ability to attack dangerously on their terms.

Typically known for their inside toughness, Hampton Park this season is expected to play home games at Tony Way Recreation Reserve which is wide and open.

Thus, coach Hayden Stanton has previously stated his desire for the team to use their leg-speed to run around teams, which requires the skillset of players like Wilson and Stanton to be on song.

Another factor that puts the onus on the Redbacks’ wingers to play well is their lack of height.

Ruck Andy Parker is the only player with significant height in the Hampton Park lineup and even he doesn’t necessarily offer a marking option.

It means the dump kick out of defence will generally result in repeat entries against Hampton Park, the wingers instead needing to get into space to allow the club to pick itself through opposition.

“It hasn’t been where I would like it to be,” coach Hayden Stanton said of the run-and-gun style.

“We need to ramp up the running in the next few weeks which will hold us in good stead once we get through the winter period hopefully into a deep campaign.”

Given the importance of the role, who the Redbacks turn to when Wilson returns to the Rays after this week will be an interesting watch and is a decision the club is yet to settle on.

Tristan Fernandez-Phillips, who ran the wings well at Cora Lynn last year and has reasonable skills to boot, played his first game back from an ankle injury in the reserves on Saturday.

As expected, he looked a class above and it will only be a matter of time before he’s had enough miles in the legs and spends time on the outside for Stanton’s team.