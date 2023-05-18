Cardinals girls leading the charge

By Marcus Uhe

With a Women’s FIFA World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand in just a few weeks, the Under 11 girls team at Keysborough Cardinals are inspired and excited by what’s to come.

The team, comprised of girls aged between nine and 11-years-old, is leading the club’s return of its female soccer program, and is coached by the watchful eye of Lou Petrou.

Petrou, a veteran goalkeeping coach who ran his own academy, brings vast experience to the role, having worked at Serie A clubs in Italy such as AC Milan, Empoli and Juventus.

Not that his pupils are aware of his CV.

“They wouldn’t have any idea,” said club administrator and proud parent of one team member, Fabien L’Eveille.

“I’ve known Lou for years and for me, he’s one of the best goalkeeping coaches in Australia, he’s magnificent.

“He’s coached a few friends of mine, he’s coached at Keysborough and numerous other places as well, but I thought he might be the right fit because he’s so well-mannered when he talks to the girls.

“They love him.

“He looks pretty scary and like you can’t talk to him, but he’s a big softy.”

With many of the girls being new to the sport itself, it’s a change of pace for Petrou, and not quite the bright lights of the cream of the European crop.

But L’Eveille said their enthusiasm has been top-class and they want to get better every week.

“It’s pretty funny with the girls, my daughter comes home and says ‘I loved it, training was so much fun and I can’t wait to go back’,” L’Eveille said.

“At first it was only once a week training, but they loved it so much that we had to make it two times a week, they wanted to train more.

“For now it’s very hard for Lou because they’re still getting to know the girls and they’ve never played.

“There’s the basic fundamentals, like they’ve got to start from a blank canvas and he’s got to start putting the pieces together which is going to be a bit difficult for him.

“He’ll get there with his experience.”

To assist in the club’s development of the women’s game, L’Eveille said the club paid the administration fees for the girls side.

With demand soaring for a stand-alone girls team instead of mixed outfits, the Cardinals were happy to accommodate new arrivals to the sport, and were ably supported by the club’s community at Coomoora Reserve.

“We were getting so many expressions of interest but the girls didn’t want to play with the boys, because they don’t get to express themselves and they get a bit shy,” L’Eveille said.

“My own daughter came, and that’s when I really got involved in it even more, once my daughter wanted to play.

“She’s been asking for years, but didn’t want to play with the boys.

“Now she’s playing in the girls team and she’s loving it.

“The camaraderie in the girls team has been hilarious, it’s been a bit of fun and exciting.

“The future of the girls for this team, to be honest, this team is about getting them together and having fun, and showing people that we care about women’s football.”