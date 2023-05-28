Famous Eagles return on a memorable day for Beaconsfield

By David Nagel

It was a great day at Holm Park Reserve on Saturday as Beaconsfield celebrated its premiership successes of 1953 and 2003.

Club historian and premiership player Lawrie Canning once again did a magnificent job of bringing club legends together for such a special occasion.

Canning interviewed the only surviving player from the 1953 premiership team, Max Excell, who spoke of his ruck combination with Colin Bailey and the dire state of the club’s former ground at Perc Allison Reserve.

Excell recalled the ground being closed for renovation one year, with the powers that be replacing the muddy surface with more dirt…which eventually turned into more mud!

Excell also recalled a line in the club’s theme song, which is till sung today.

The 1953 and 2003 premierships will be forever linked through the attendance of the Golden Oldies at the 20023 grand final – 50 years after their own success.

Excell’s nephew John Airdrie was president in 2003, with John’s sons Kane and Ben both playing in the 2003 flag 50 years after their great uncle and grandfather Don Airdrie did the same in 1953.

It will be a busy 12 months for Canning and his team, as preparations begin for next year’s reunion which will feature premiership wins in 1974, 2004 and the club’s most recent success in 2014.