Collett to return home

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West Cricket Club has secured wicket-keeper Matt Collett from Cranbourne for the 2023-24 season.

The former Bulls skipper returns to the club after two years at Cranbourne, including in 2022-23 when he was named in the Turf 2 team of the year.

Collett has previously spent eight seasons at Dandenong West, most recently the 2020-21 season when his 45 opening the batting in the semi final helped Dandy West reach the big dance.

He brings flair and expansive strokeplay to the top order as well as confidence standing up to the stumps.

Youngster Dylan Diacono took the gloves for Dandenong West last season and was widely regarded as the best ‘keeper in the Turf 3 competition.

He also made 269 runs at an average of 19 last season, making the Turf 3 team of the year, opening the batting and absorbing pressure to then allow the star middle order to fire.

The club has confirmed that if Diacono plays this season, it will be as a batter only.

It’s an outstanding coup for last year’s Turf 3 premiers as they look to compete immediately in the higher division in 2023-24.

The Bulls have already confirmed that allrounder Nuwan Kulasekara will return, while fellow Sri Lankan Malinga Bandara signed last year on a two season contract.

Collett’s absence leaves Cranbourne short some top-order starpower, with the Eagles having also lost brothers Mick and Peter Sweeney to Tooradin.

Sweeney also led the competition wicket-taking with his miserly spin.

The club has, however, secured the services of former Victorian Bushranger and Melbourne Renegade Jayde Herrick as senior coach.

The 27-year-old former Sri Lankan first class cricketer Chenutha Wickramasinghe has also signed on for Cranbourne.