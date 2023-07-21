Cobras turnover the Goon

By David Nagel

There are certain tools required in the kit bag to win on a cold greasy day at Cora Lynn.

Nothing comes easy on days like this at the Cobradome, especially when the home team is ready to fire – up and about – for a big occasion.

Whenever the Cobras host former rivals like Bunyip and Garfield – and particularly Kooweerup and Nar Nar Goon – that counts as a big day at the office.

An opponent needs belief, rock-solid resilience, and a very healthy attitude to deal with anything thrown their way.

As Nar Nar Goon discovered on Saturday…it is not an easy assignment.

The Goon was outhunted and outworked by a fierce opponent that had identified a chink in the armour…the ability to hit targets, under immense pressure, coming out of defensive 50.

All teams struggle hitting targets when the game is hot and intense, but the Goon does seem to struggle in this particular area of the game.

The big question is…Is decision making the problem or is it simply skill errors?

Cora Lynn had seven forward-half intercepts at half time on Saturday, but coach Shaun Sparks was thrilled with the third quarter in particular when eight turnovers were forced in the front half of the ground.

The Cobras, who were winning the midfield battle and dominating inside 50s, simply didn’t let the ball out easily…with a fierce team desire to win the ball back and score.

At the opposite end of the ground, the Cobras were calm and composed, making better decisions and using the ball more precisely with Sparks, Brady White, Lachie Peluso and hard-working winger Jeremy Monckton providing the exit points.

But they were also doing it under less pressure…the main visual to come out of the game on the weekend.

Both teams had a plan…but Sparks had 21 mates by his side that were willing to work and execute!

As for belief, well the Cobras seem to lift to new levels against their local rivals.

Since the WGFNC began in 2017 they have winning records against the four teams mentioned earlier, Bunyip (8-2), Garfield (9-0), Kooweerup (8-3) and Nar Nar Goon (8-4).

The Cobras have simply been better than Bunyip, Garfield and Kooweerup over the journey, but have a similar overall record to the Goon that shouldn’t equate to that 8-4 discrepancy.

The winning percentages of the top five in the WGFNC are as follows:

Phillip Island 85/106 80.19%

Inverloch-Kongwak 78/101 77.23%

Tooradin-Dalmore 50/65 76.92%

Cora Lynn 75/108 69.44%

Nar Nar Goon 64/101 63.37%

No other team in the history of the WGFNC has a winning record of more than 48-percent (Kooweerup) meaning the top five should provide the key battles.

That’s now three in a row for the Cobras against the Goon, including a win in last year’s elimination final and an eight-point win at Spencer Street in round six this year.

If they meet again in finals…belief is one sharp weapon that Sparks can pull out of the tool belt!