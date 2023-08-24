Rodriquez in unchartered territory

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The manner in which Michael Rodriquez brought up his club milestone games record says everything about the man you need to know.

That’s the wider sentiment of Doveton people.

People have been in his ear about the upcoming milestone all season, and the veteran would have loved a rest this week ahead of a finals campaign where the Doves are contending for the flag.

But he decided to play this week, not wanting his accolade to distract attention from finals action.

His 303rd game surpasses Mark Mitchell as the games record holder at Doveton and contains 128 senior games, 175 reserves outings and a three-peat of reserves premierships in 2007-2009.

Mitchell gave a speech ahead of the game at Black Rock on Saturday.

The feat is made even more extraordinary by the fact that two of his years have been interrupted by the pandemic, which has robbed several players of milestones.

From 2010, he was a regular senior player, holding down a post in the backline, after biding his time between the ressies and senior team.

In recent years, the admired quiet achiever has returned to the ressies where he has been a senior head and assistant coach, helping the next crop of talent come through.

Rodriquez’s role, helping the likes of Nik Hibbert and Hayden Waters, in what will likely be his last season as a player, is an important one for the sustainability of the club, given Doveton didn’t get an under-19s team off the ground in 2023.

“I just love playing footy,” Rodriquez said.

“It’s good for me mentally and keeps me active and the club has always been a great place to be around.

“We had such great success throughout the 2000s and then I’ve continued playing.

“I had surgery during (2021) and wanted to get back and play again to prove to myself that I could, and decided to go around again this year.”

Doveton beat Black Rock by 98 points with Rodriquez kicking a goal and named best on ground.

The club finished third on the Division Two reserves ladder.