More youth ‘swarming’ theft arrests

Three boys from the South East have been charged over alleged ‘swarming’ thefts from bottle shops and stores across Melbourne.

Police say alcohol, cigarettes and cash were stolen from six bottle shops and two stores in Bentleigh, Burwood, Cheltenham, Clarinda, Fitzroy, Hampton, and Montrose between 18-22 August.

Staff were threatened but not harmed, police say.

Moorabbin CIU detectives arrested the trio of youths about noon on Wednesday 23 August.

A 12-year-old Dandenong boy was charged with burglary, theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

A 14-year-old Noble Park boy was charged with aggravated burglary, unlawful assault, theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

A 16-year-old Hallam boy was charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary, theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

They were expected to appear at court later that evening.

It follows the arrest of four South East boys aged between 12 and 16 on 18 August over the alleged ‘swarming’ thefts of 28 liquor stores and supermarkets across Melbourne between 3-15 August.

Police say further arrests are expected.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au