Demons go down in extra time thriller

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Sometimes you have to lose one to win one, so the proverbial goes.

Southern Football Netball League Division 1 club Springvale Districts made big strides in 2023, falling just short of Port Melbourne Colts in the elimination final on Sunday.

The Demons got away to a fast start and held the scoreboard ascendancy for the most part until the final minute of the game.

A piece of wizardry from the pocket to Port’s ex-AFL listed player Billie Smedts, clearly a class above all day, levelled the scores at 9.11 65 with less than a minute to play.

The teams were still deadlocked when the final siren sounded, with two five-minute periods, plus time-on, played to determine who would progress to face Dingley next week.

With all the momentum, the Colts proved too strong.

Extra time delivered high pressure footy, but the Colts got out to an early lead and outscored Districts by seven points.

It was the top-end talent of Port Melbourne, whose resilient attitude made for a famous comeback, which proved the difference.

As well as Smedts, Williamstown VFL-listed Eren Soylemez and evergreen veteran Justin Taylor proved too strong for a Demons side short some soldiers.

While Port Melbourne’s fitness and adaptability has been questioned, which saw Springvale Districts go in as favourites, the Demons did not have the players to match Port.

They tried to tag Smedts late, but he had already left his imprint on the game, gathered momentum and was able to seize the moment on the big stage.

It was an entertaining battle as the teams went toe-to-toe, with Springvale Districts able to play the brand of footy which put them in finals for sustained periods throughout the match, without ever delivering the dagger blow.

The Demons led by 26 points at quarter time, with the Colts corroding that margin when they had the wind advantage in the second quarter.

Port Melbourne started the third term strongly with two early goals giving the outsiders the lead for the first time on the day – and it was also the first time the team kicking against the breeze had momentum.

But Springy Districts responded.

They lifted the intensity and collectively halted the Colts, finding two goals just before three-quarter-time to lead by six points at the final change.

That small lead proved insufficient given the seesawing momentum the conditions brought about.

Having not played finals since 2019, the demands of September caught players short, as only Shakore Bragg-Taylor and Daniel Spence played to their capacity.

Bragg-Taylor’s liveliness and athleticism was a big part of the way it looked like Springvale Districts would orchestrate a win, which comes after he tore Port apart two weeks ago.

Spence, meanwhile, is highly regarded internally for shutdown roles he has played on small forwards and he was again impressive in not affording Mitch Clarke his usual time and space – though Clarke still snagged three goals.

Full forward Matt Wetering headlined the absences while hard defender Drew Stockton, best on ground when the teams last played, punctured his lung early in the contest.

It left the Dees down a rotation, while Wetering not lining up shifted the personnel in the Dees’ forward 50.

Adam Read played a crucial focal point as his team were otherwise forced to lower their eyes and spot up smaller targets.

Darcy Warke finished with two goals and provided flair, while Read and Cory Hutchinson were the other multiple goal scorers.

It was a big season of growth for Springvale Districts, whose resilience in the face of injuries demonstrated the depth of the squad.

Beating Cranbourne at home in a tight affair late in the season with a depleted midfield was the high-point, which had the Dees entering the finals series with the belief that they could beat anyone.

Kris Thompson’s men also stayed with clear premiership favourites Cheltenham for a half, and drew with Dingley this season, and was undefeated against teams outside the top five.

The club with no junior program saw the emergence of Toby Arms in his first season of senior footy, while Daniel Helmore was a shrewd pick up as a powerful game changer.

Helmore headlined a long list of recruits, with Liam Giove, John Walker and Mitch Dewar others to give bang for buck.