Cheltenham awaits victorious Cranbourne

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne’s narrow win over Dingley has put them one win away from a Southern Division 1 grand final berth.

The Eagles opened their season against the Rosellas, consigning them to their only loss of 2023, before going down to them in an ugly slogfest at Jack Barker Oval in round 13.

On that day, they were missing Marc Holt, and Brandon Osborne was playing his first match back from injury, yet only a brief burst in the fourth quarter separated the two teams.

Cranbourne is coming off a tight win against Dingley, putting aside their shortcomings in close finishes late in the home-and-away season to give them outcome-based confidence.

The process which got them over the line against Dingley will also, largely, give the side belief, for they played hard September footy and looked the better team for most of the day.

The focus will be on inside-50 delivery for Cranbourne after it almost cost the Eagles the game last week.

A refreshed Cheltenham will bring pressure, physicality and polish through a midfield led by Dylan Weickhardt.

Star midfielders Zak Roscoe and Jarryd Barker, finals specialist Nick Darbyshire, and Brandon and Glenn Osborne each had moments to take away from last week.

Brandon Osborne will renew hostilities with Cheltenham spearhead Josh Fox, who has kicked just three of his 72 season goals in his two games against the Eagles.

VFL-listed Finn Ryan will be another player to watch, while teenaged Sean Lai will give Cheltenham bounce off halfback.

The winner of that game will progress directly to the grand final, while the loser will get a shot the following week against the victor of Dingley’s clash with Port Melbourne.

The Dingoes will be heavily favoured to beat Port Melbourne in the do-or-die final on Sunday.

Port Melbourne’s top-end players will be the key after they lifted their team to a famous victory on Sunday, but the question mark will be on how the depth players pull up.

Justin Taylor’s hard work in the midfield opens up opportunities for ex-AFL listed Billie Smedts to dominate, with Chris De Luca, Mitch Clarke and Eren Soylemez other big-game players.

While those players will likely win their positions, Dingley will look to use the space to go around Port Melbourne, via the likes of Lachie Lamble and Lochie Benton who, naturally, will open it up – the antithesis of finals footy.

Both teams are coming off hard games, with the extra day off another advantage for the Dingoes.

Port won the most recent clash between the teams by 32 points, with Dingley winning in round three at home by 28 points.