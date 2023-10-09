Young stars pitch for glory

Primary school footballers battled it out for trophies at a Dandenong-district tournament on Friday 6 October.

St John’s Regional College hosted teams from Carwatha College, Minaret College and Dandenong, Dandenong North, Dandenong South, Dandenong West, Lyndale Greens, Rosewood Downs, St Gerard’s, St Mary’s and Wooranna Park primary schools.

Among the winners were two girls teams from Dandenong South Primary School, as well as boys sides from Rosewood Downs Primary and Dandenong North Primary.

Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster, along with Melbourne City A-League players Will Sparrow and Patrick Hogan, presented the cups.