Get on with the cricket!

By Marcus Uhe

Last week’s rain may have dampened the beginning of a new cricket season but will only fan the flames in the belly of players and fans for the action to get underway on Saturday.

Nowhere is the anticipation higher than at Beaconsfield ahead of the first ever Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 “Battle of the Creek” fixture set to take place against Berwick at Perc Allison Reserve.

So special is the occasion that it’s required a stand-alone Sunday timeslot with a big crowd expected to show for a massive day for the Tigers as they take to the field for the first time since claiming the Turf 2 premiership last summer.

While for Berwick, all eyes will be on a number of returning club legends returning to action with redemption on the mind, after the Bears fell out of last season’s top four and miss finals qualification for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Match of the round honours on Saturday goes to Buckley Ridges’ showdown with Hallam Kalora Park at Park Oval.

Two sides stacked with quality DDCA combatants likely to be around the pointy end once again when the whips are cracking, Hawks recruit Mahela Udawatte comes face-to-face with his old side on the tiny confides in central Dandenong.

Buckley Ridges got home by 47 runs in last year’s only completed contest, before rain washed-away the conclusion of the match in the return clash later in the year with the Hawks in strife.

While last season’s second and third-finishing teams go head-to-head at Park Oval, nearby Lois Twohig will see the other finalists in the Maroons of North Dandenong host reigning champions Springvale South.

David Bell spoke in the preseason about the drive in his chargers to improve on last season’s breakthrough finals appearance, and they’ll know exactly where they stand straight-away with the premiers coming to town for Paul Hill’s coaching debut.

Over at Strathaird Recreation Reserve, two sides keen to break into the upper echelon of the competition in Narre South and St Mary’s get the chance to make a winning start to the year.

Both have strengthened their list with international talent since last season’s disappointments, and while the Lions will miss players who departed with Premier Cricket aspirations, they welcome a handful of experienced competitors into the Den.

St Mary’s only just managed to retain their place in the top flight last season but is aiming high under the new leadership of Susantha Pradeep.