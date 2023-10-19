Cruickshank shows his credentials in first outing for Narre South

By Marcus Uhe

A five-wicket haul in his first game in Australian conditions has put Narre South quick Alex Cruickshank on the map in DDCA’s Turf 1.

With just 118 runs to defend against St Mary’s, Cruickshank settled extremely quickly into his rhythm with an outstanding line and length to challenge his opposition time-after-time, finishing with 5/21 from his nine overs in the 33-run win.

His accuracy and pace combined beautifully with the attacking line that Callan Tout offered at the other end with the new ball as the visitors crumbled to 7/28 in the 12th over.

The 22-year-old is fresh from a breakthrough season in the UK where he made his Minor Counties debut for Suffolk, following impressive performances for Bury St Edmunds in the East Anglian Premier League.

And when we say fresh, we mean very, very fresh.

“We didn’t finish until 16/17 September and then I flew out on the 22nd,” Cruickshank said.

“We had a bit of rain in early April so our first game moved to the back end (of the season).

“It was quite a quick turnaround, but there’s lots of cricket, which is good, and I’m loving it.”

Wintry, English-like conditions on Saturday helped the right-armer acclimatise, despite having barely bowled in the lead up to round one due to a minor issue with his back.

With not much of a score to play with, he said his familiarity with the conditions presented, helped to devise a game plan for the Saints’ top order.

“It’s one of those low scoring games where you’ve just got to be on it,” he said.

“Lots of energy is key, and on a more English pitch, trying to keep it nice and full, target the stumps and let the pitch do the rest, really.

“There were a few showers about so we were trying to be really disciplined and not chase wickets too much, just hit the top of off stump as you would in England.

“We obviously bat really deep but it was more about team energy.

“Even though it’s week one we’ve bonded really well as a group and that energy, especially in tricky conditions when it’s cold and wet, we stuck together really well and we managed to get over the line and get a good win.”

Living just down the road from the Lions den of Strathaird Reserve, Cruickshank’s new teammates have welcomed their new front-line weapon with open arms, while the bond he’s already struck with senior coach Matthew Brooks is already reaping benefits for both player and club.

On a cricketing front, Cruickshank is soaking up as much as he can from a summer down under, while not shirking from what he believes is capable for his Lions.

“The goal is to fulfil my potential and see where that leaves me and take the opportunities where they come,” he said.

“I’ve had my whole life in playing club cricket in England and a bit of minor counties stuff now, so I’m trying to trust myself and keep developing with bat and ball.

“Looking at the news I think we’re scheduled to have quite a hot summer, I’m sure the decks will get faster and quite a bit more bouncy, and then will come a bit of learning for me to try and adjust my lengths and things like that.

“I just want to press on, experience a new club and conditions and get more experience under my belt that I can take under my belt next season.

“We’ve got a really good group together and there’s a really good energy about them, so why not?

“We’ll try to win every single game and take it a game at a time, and hopefully win the league.”