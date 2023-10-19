Sensitive Santa lands

by Violet Li

Sensitive Santa is coming to Endeavour Hills Library and Cranbourne Connected Libraries this Christmas season.

Sensitive Santa allows children with special needs to access Santa in a sensory-friendly environment with dimmed lights, restricted noises, and no crowds.

Santa has also been trained in communicating with children who experience sensitivities.

The opportunities are free and will run for 20 to 30 minutes for each child.

Approximately 20 non-edited photos will be taken for the time with Sensitive Santa and parents will receive them immediately after the session.

Connected Libraries chief executive officer Beth Luppino said libraries were thrilled to offer this free program for the kids of Casey who prefer a quiet chat with Santa.

“Sensitive Santa is a great opportunity for kids and parents to enjoy Santa without the bright lights, loud music, long wait times, and busyness of a shopping centre,” she said.

Sessions with Sensitive Santa will run at Cranbourne Connected Libraries on 28 and 29 November, and at Endeavour Hills Library on 1 and 2 December.

Bookings are open on Monday 16 October at 9am and are closed on Friday 17 November.

Available spots are limited and early bookings are recommended.

For more information and bookings, visit: https://www.connectedlibraries.org.au/sensitivesanta/